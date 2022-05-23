Middle Township Police Department welcomes new officer, sergeant

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police officers lined the back of the meeting room during a recent Township Committee meeting to welcome a new department member.

Richard Herrmann was joined by family and friends as he took the oath of office as a police officer. He had formerly served as an officer in Westville, Gloucester County.

“He has some good experience under his belt. As you can see, your new family is here to support you,” Mayor Tim Donohue said before administering the oath of office to Herrmann. After taking the oath, Herrmann shook hands with each of the officers lining the room.

He was joined by his fiancée and his niece when he took the oath.

At the same meeting, officials planned to swear in David Hagan, who has been promoted to sergeant, but Hagan was unable to attend the meeting.

Committee members also approved the Rev. Douglas Moore as a member of the Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee, to a term that will run until Dec. 31, 2023. That is a volunteer position.

As a sergeant, Hagan’s salary will be $122,696. Herrmann’s salary will be $52,490, according to township officials.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.