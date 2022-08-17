Middle Township Police Department promotes first female acting captain

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Jen DeLanzo became the township’s first female acting police captain Monday, the highest rank a woman has achieved in the department.

At the same time, Brian Murphy was promoted to lieutenant.

Both were sworn in at the Township Committee meeting, where police Chief Christopher Leusner described the promotions as setting the stage for a new generation of leadership in the department.

Leusner said promotions are bittersweet because they take place when long-serving officers retire. With many of the current officers lined up in the meeting room, Leusner cited some who recently retired and others who were set to retire soon.

“We’re going to be passing the torch to these younger officers,” he said.

He added he will sleep well knowing the department will remain in good hands.

“The quality of the people that we have in this department puts us in a really good position to take care of the people of Middle Township. I can tell you that these officers care about this community and they care about you,” Leusner said.

DeLanzo began her law enforcement career as a dispatcher in Wildwood before being hired as a police officer. Leusner said through her career she has been engaged with the community.

“The police trading card program was her idea. I get compliments for that all the time,” he said. The department prints up trading cards, similar to baseball cards, with photos of officers and information about them. They are used in community outreach.

Mayor Tim Donohue said DeLanzo is well known in the community.

“She never backs down. She’s always there when you need her,” he said.

Donohue said Murphy also exemplifies the high standards of the department.

According to the Police Department’s website, DeLanzo graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy in 2000 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2020.

Murphy was the first person hired as a Class II officer when that program began in 2010, shortly after Leusner was named chief, he said.

“The first person to walk through the door for an interview was Brian, and I’ll tell you what, I knew that day that he had a very, very bright future,” Leusner said.

At the same meeting Monday, the committee unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the township to participate in alternate-route appointments for police officers, which allows people to enter the police academy without having first been hired by the Police Department.

Middle Township is a Civil Service department, Leusner said, which limited how the department could hire and from where. A change in the law last year allowed the department to hire trained officers from other departments.

“We hired last summer an officer from Camden city. We hired a couple of officers who put themselves through the academy,” Leusner said.

A change in the law that took effect in July limited hiring from other departments but still allowed departments to hire alternate route candidates and allow the department to hire an officer on a temporary basis. That officer would then have nine months to complete academy training before becoming a full-time officer.

The committee also approved hiring Kenzee Delgado as a temporary police officer. Delgado had worked as a Class II officer in the township.

“He does a really great job. Bilingual. Excellent reviews from the community in terms of how he handles himself,” Leusner said. Staffing has been an issue in several police departments this year.

Delgado’s salary will be $42,500. As acting captain, DeLanzo’s salary is $147,903, and Murphy will make $134,712 as a lieutenant.