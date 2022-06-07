Middle Township police chief recommends armed guards at school entrances

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Christopher Leusner is recommending posting an armed guard at the entrance to each of Middle Township’s schools.

The police chief told residents about the proposal at a Township Committee meeting Monday, in response to questions from a resident.

The township Board of Education plans to discuss the chief’s security recommendations at a meeting Thursday night, according to school board President Dennis Roberts. That starts at 6 p.m. at the school administration building, 216 Main St. in Cape May Court House, where the creation of four new positions for armed security guards is on the agenda for discussion.

Both Roberts and Leusner said in separate interviews Tuesday that the police and schools regularly discuss security in the district, and cited a strong working relationship between police and the schools.

Leusner said the new recommendation was in part inspired by the horror at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24.

An 18-year-old is accused of the third-deadliest school shooting in United States history, behind Virginia Tech in 2007 and Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012. There were also 17 people wounded at Robb Elementary.

Since the shooting in Texas, police supervisors have gone over the school safety plans again, Leusner said, even though the plans have been reviewed regularly.

Resident Ed Dillio raised the issue during the public comment period of Monday's Township Committee meeting, citing the Uvalde attack.

“I am really concerned for our children. Our children are the most vulnerable amongst anybody. Our community is a wonderful community, but we must be sure our community is protected,” Dillio said. “We have to protect our children.”

Mayor Tim Donohue said it is hard to put into words the tragedy that occurred.

“Your natural thought is it couldn’t happen here. Why?” Donohue said.

The township and the school district have worked hard to improve safety at the school, he said at the meeting, including police performing active shooter drills annually and having school resource officers in the schools, paid for by the school district.

“We’re allocating $9,000 this week to further fortify the schools and give those kids better protection,” Donohue said.

Leusner said he has children in the school district.

“I think about it,” he said. “Our world is over there. This is something that is deeply, deeply personal. A lot of our officers have kids in that school.”

Police also have equipment already in place at the school buildings for emergency responses, Leusner said, but added he did not want to disclose details about that or about other security measures.

Both he and Roberts did discuss one security measure now in place at all four schools in the township: Each are equipped with a two-door system, what Roberts described as a “man trap.” Once someone is buzzed into a school building, there is a second door that must be unlocked by staff before the person can get into the school.

“You can’t just walk in the front door of the school,” Roberts said.

At the meeting Monday, Leusner said he has informed the mayor about his recommendation to place an armed guard at the entrance of each school in the district. He said he has also discussed the proposal with Scott Webster, the director of school security in Middle Township and a retired Middle Township police officer.

On Tuesday morning, Leusner said the district has worked for years to improve safety at the schools.

“I just dropped off cupcakes for my son’s class. There’s a guard there now,” he said. “The schools have invested in safety. But we always have to evaluate it and we can modernize.”

Leusner did not have an estimated cost for providing additional armed guards. His recommendation is for the district to fund the additional expense.

Roberts described the Middle Township schools as the safest in Cape May County, but added they could be made stronger.

“We have pretty cutting edge security. We can always do better,” Roberts said. “I think you can never have too much safety in the schools.”

Leusner did not have a cost estimate for hiring new guards or for other security recommendations. Roberts did not, either, but said it will cost more to hire someone who is licensed to carry a firearm. Some may be retired police officers, Leusner said.

Like other jobs in the area, it has become more difficult to find applicants for police, Leusner said. He has one open position for an officer, and expects to have another soon, and no applicants for the jobs.

There are four schools in the township, including two elementary schools, a middle school and Middle Township High School. The district has two school resources officers, who are each armed. There is one for the elementary schools, on the west side of the Garden State Parkway, and one for the high school and middle school to the east of the Parkway. With more than 2,000 students, Middle Township has one of Cape May County's largest school districts.

Police have already increased the uniformed presence around the schools, Leusner said, which will continue until the end of this school year. Each August, the police and the school district update security plans and train staff on implementing those plans. Leusner hopes the proposals will be in place before the start of the next school year.

He said the call for increased security is not in response to a specific local threat or concerns.

“This is a reaction to overall trends we’re seeing across the country,” Leusner said.

“Every time something like this happens, we look at our procedures and policies to see how we can improve them,” Roberts said. “There is nothing more important to the school board and the superintendent as the safety of our students and staff.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

