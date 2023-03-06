MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Christopher Leusner, who put forging community connections at the forefront of Middle Township Police operations as chief, announced he is retiring after 26 years with the department.

He served as chief for half of his career.

In a March 2 letter to officials, he said he will step down on May 31, and expressed pride in the members of his department.

“I always say they don’t work for me, I work for them,” Leusner said.

Township officials credit Leusner with creating a model for community policing that has shaped policy at the local, county and state level.

Through an initiative with Volunteers of America, two social service navigators will be embedded in the police department to refer community members in need to the appropriate agencies.

“The chief consistently emphasized the connection between mental health and public safety, and is one of six original members of the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance, a small coalition of community leaders founded in 2016 to help children affected by trauma,” according to a township statement announcing Leusner’s retirement.

Leusner introduced the “Handle With Care” partnership with local schools to alert the district to students who might need extra support after witnessing or experiencing a traumatic incident.

That program is now statewide.

Leusner also initiated data driven policing, allocating resources and setting priorities based on analysis of incidents in the communities.

In the Rio Grande section of the township, which has seen numerous quality-of-life issues, Leusner established a police substation.

In recent years, Luesner has led a department through seismic changes, including the legalization of marijuana and a national reckoning on race relations after the death of George Floyd, for which four former Minneapolis police officers have been convicted, including one who has been convicted of murder.

Locally, Middle Township Police shut down one of the county’s busiest intersections at routes 9 and 47 in the Rio Grande section in 2020 for a Black Lives Matter protest, which concluded with officers joining the protesters in prayer.

Later, Leusner initiated several police reforms, including some recommended by the protesters, according to township officials. In September of that year, the township formed the Middle Township Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee, in a unanimous vote by township Committee, and Leusner had been at the forefront of local efforts to address issues related to homelessness in the community.

The department also participated in a number of community events, and held 12 “Cops and Cofee” events in 2022, with more planned this year.

“As an elected official, I consider myself blessed to have served the past 12 years side by side with Chris Leusner,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “Chief Leusner has been a truly transformative figure in law enforcement, pioneering programs and strategies that defined progressive, positive community policing.”

Township officials plan to select the new chief from the current captains in the department, who include Operations Capt. James Loftus and Administrative Capt. Jennifer DeLanzo, who became the first woman to achieve that rank in Middle Township in 2022,

In his retirement statement, Leusner expressed confidence in the future of the force, and appreciation for the support of the community.

“Because of the work our officers have done and continue to do, we’re able to accomplish more and adapt to a challenging environment,” he said.

He also made youth outreach a priority, touting the success of the township’s police youth camp and other initiatives. While Leusner was chief, the department also launched a series of trading card s that officers could give out to young people, one for each officer, although Leusner always gave others credit for the idea.

Leusner served as president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police from June 2019 to June 2020, and is a past state president of the FBI National Academy Associates New Jersey Chapter and past president of the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association.

“Chris will be missed, but he leaves behind a department embedded with a strong command structure and a well-established tradition of excellence,” Donohue said. “On behalf of Township Committee and the good people we represent, we thank Chris for his service and wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement.”