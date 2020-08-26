Middle Township officials announced a "Freedom on the Fourth" event Sept. 4.
The township postponed its Independence Day fireworks show in July, concerned that crowds could exceed state guidelines at the time, according to a news release. "Freedom on the Fourth” will feature themed activities throughout the day, celebrating American freedoms and showcasing community voices.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, state Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, along with a representative from the Cape May County NAACP.
The three-part event begins with a “Freedom of Religion” unity prayer service in the morning, “Freedom of Speech” reflections in the afternoon and “Freedom of Assembly” fireworks and a live band at night, according to a news release from the township. All of the activities will adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines, and all events will be livestreamed on the township’s Facebook page at
facebook.com/middletownship.
“As we look around our nation, this is an important moment to celebrate and reflect on our rights and freedoms,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “I hope folks can come together in harmony and mutual respect. Let’s put aside our differences, at least for one day, to remember and reflect on the rights that serve as the bedrock of personal freedoms and the foundation for a more free, open and tolerant society.”
070820_nws_middlegrad
On July 7th, Seniors of Middle Township High School were able to walk during their commencement ceremony at the athletic field adjacent to the Middle Township elementary school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
