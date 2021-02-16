Middle Township plans ceremony to mark year since pandemic shutdowns began

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — An outdoor ceremony will be held March 16 to commemorate the anniversary of COVID-19 shutdowns across New Jersey.

The ceremony will thank first responders and honor those who lost their lives due to the virus, according to a news release. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex at 7 Fulling Mill Road. The public will be asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

“We feel it is important and proper to pause to remember those we have lost and reflect on the toll the last year has taken on our hometown,” Mayor Tim Donohue said in the release. “At the same time, we want to honor those who stepped up to truly make a difference in these most challenging times.”

The ceremony will include live singing, prayer and remarks by Township Committee members and other speakers. The event will end around sunset with a candlelight vigil to remember the Middle Township residents who died from COVID-19.

If you would like a loved one to be included in the tribute, email his or her name and photo to Special Events Coordinator Nancy McDevitt at nmcdevitt@middletownship.com.

Anyone who does not attend in person will be able to watch a livestream of the event on the Middle Township Facebook page.

CONTACT CJ FAIRFIELD: 609-272-7239 Cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

