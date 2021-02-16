Middle Township plans ceremony to mark one year of pandemic

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP—An outdoor ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. to commemorate one year to the day that the COVID-19 prompted shutdowns across New Jersey. The ceremony will thank first responders and honor those who lost their lives due to the virus.

The ceremony will be held at Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road. The public is asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

“We feel it is important and proper to pause to remember those we have lost and reflect on the toll the last year has taken on our hometown,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “At the same time, we want to honor those who stepped up to truly make a difference in these most challenging times.”

The ceremony will include live singing, prayer and remarks by Township Committee members and other speakers. The event will end around sunset with a candlelight vigil to remember the Middle Township residents lost to COVID-19.

If you would like a loved one to be included in the tribute, email his or her name and photo to Special Events Coordinator Nancy McDevitt at nmcdevitt@middletownship.com.

Anyone who does not attend in person will be able to see the event livestreamed on the Middle Township Facebook page.

CONTACT CJ FAIRFIELD: 609-272-7239 Cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

