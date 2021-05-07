Middle Township parkway hotel site rezoned

“We did hope to have this meeting in person, but we cannot delay this any longer,” he said.

Quanette Vasser-McNeal, a candidate for Township Committee, commented on the ordinance as part of the public hearing Monday.

“So it sounds like a lot of zoning regulations are being changed to business, and I’m going to go under the assumption that will not only bring in revenue but open up jobs. Is that the goal here?” she asked.

The goal is to update the township zoning ordinance to reflect changing patterns of development, Orlando said, but he added there could be more commercial development. The Planning Board does not take that into consideration in its recommendations, he said.

“They’re really looking at the land use patterns and making a determination what’s best for the community,” he said.

Among the other amendments in the ordinance, a 16-acre parcel along Route 47 went from residential to business to fit with the surrounding commercial development, a stretch between Route 9 and the parkway was changed from “suburban residential” to “town center,” and several properties along Route 147 near the parkway were rezoned from “business and suburban residential” to “town business.”