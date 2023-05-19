MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — For years, residents, advocates and police have reported encampments in the woods around the Rio Grande section of the township.

The encampments tend to relocate often, and in some instances, police have removed people at the request of property owners.

In those instances, police say, they have had social workers available to help people access social services.

In an attempt to better regulate or perhaps eliminate the encampments, the Township Committee on Monday introduced an ordinance to prevent people from living in tents. The ordinance limits the use of temporary structures, like tents and canopies, and states that they may not be used for habitation.

Township officials emphasized the ordinance was not intended to regulate the licensed campgrounds in the township.

Resident Jim Chew questioned Mayor Tim Donohue about the ordinance, suggesting it was aimed at people without homes. Chew describes himself as an advocate for the homeless and often speaks at committee meetings. He said he read the ordinance thinking about the people living in tents in the woods.

“If it’s enforced, they can’t be in the woods,” Chew said.

“I intend to vote on it and support it. These are the tools that our Police Department and our Code Enforcement Department need when it comes to the discretion and having the authority to remove people from property they’re not permitted to be on,” Donohue said. “The purpose is not to punish anyone, but we have people who are camping on property that they don’t own.”

Some is state land.

In some cases, there are camps on private property, Donohue said. He said there have been fires and unsanitary conditions. In some instances, the sites were left strewn with trash.

“It’s a necessary tool to add to our toolbox,” Donohue said.

The ordinance establishes requirements for dimensions, proper anchoring and setbacks from property lines and roads. Temporary structures would not be permitted for more than seven days within a 180-day period, with violators facing a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 90 days in county jail, or community service.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance are planned for June 19, at which time residents will have a chance to comment on the ordinance.

A notice about the ordinance sent by the township Tuesday said it will help address unsanitary plumbing and defective electrical equipment in use in the encampments. In some cases, the tents are dilapidated or abandoned.

“We are concerned about the hazards these encampments present for the community,” said Donohue in a statement. “Our Police Department is working closely with Volunteers of America to connect homeless people with the resources to help them get off the streets. We also need to address the other piece of the issue, which is ensuring the community is safe and clean for those who live, shop and run businesses there.”

The township has struggled to find solutions to issues in Rio Grande, including with panhandling and other behaviors. Chew said there are problems with substance abuse, alcoholism, mental health issues and theft among the homeless population, but that’s just like the rest of society.

“They need a place to stay somewhere. The government is not providing a place,” Chew said.

Township officials have said police and social service agencies have sought to get people into better situations, but many are reluctant.

At previous meetings, police Chief Christopher Leusner said some people even refuse to come in when there is a Code Blue alert in the winter.

“So when they’re removed, where are they removed to?” asked resident Dawn Robinson.

“They’re not removed to. They’re removed from,” Donohue said. He said the township works with Volunteers of America and other organizations to help those they can, but he said many do not want help from the township.

Donohue described mounds of trash and scorched areas from out-of-control fires.

“These property owners have rights as well. We realize the homeless have rights,” Donohue said.

At the Monday meeting, Chew advocated for giving people a tent and a sleeping bag, arguing the current emergency shelter system does not work. Cape May County has places open during Code Blue emergencies, when the temperature drops below freezing, but does not have a homeless shelter, but there are emergency housing programs available through county government.

But Chew said if someone gets a job, they no longer qualify for benefits. If they have a tent in the woods, they could start to work and perhaps save enough money to pay a security deposit and a month’s rent on an apartment.

“It puzzles me why this method is neither encouraged nor condoned,” he said. “If it were made the primary method, we could even eliminate some Social Security job positions, which would pry loose more money to buy tents and sleeping bags.”

He said few in Rio Grande would want tents pitched near their homes, while the township is not receptive to finding locations for the encampments.

“The government method does not work. The tent in the woods methods work,” he said.

“Can you tell me any city or town in America where this has worked long term?” Donohue said. “Have you looked at cities where this has been encouraged and condoned?”

He said he applauds Chew’s passion and compassion, but said his proposal would only worsen the situation in Rio Grande.