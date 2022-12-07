Middle Township names new CFO

Middle Township has hired Neil Young as its new chief financial officer.

Not the singer-songwriter with the 1972 hit “Heart of Gold,” but rather the current chief financial officer for the city of Cape May.

Middle Township Committee unanimously approved hiring Young on Monday. He is set to start in 2023. The agenda did not show a salary for Young, who attended the meeting, but Young said he will be paid $135,000 a year.

Young has worked for more than nine years in Cape May, and formerly worked for Ford, Scott and Associates. He is from Lower Township.

At the same meeting, the committee unanimously approved an intergovernmental transfer from Cape May County government for Daniel Shustack, a senior accounting clerk, also effective Jan. 1.

Shustack will make $85,000 a year.

Mayor Tim Donohue described the CFO as one of the three most important positions in a municipality, along with business administrator and police chief.

“We live in extremely challenging financial times, personally and in the public sector,” Donohue said.

Township officials say each municipality must appoint a chief financial officer. The township has relied on a temporary CFO. According to Donohue, the township has been searching for a new CFO for some time.

“We were determined to get the best people that we could get. And they drove a hard bargain, to their credit,” Donohue said.

Both Shustack and Young attended the meeting, accompanied by family members.

“You will find us to be a family. Dysfunctional at times, like any family, but we do all love each other,” Donohue said. “We’re excited to have you.”

Francine Springer is listed as the acting CFO for Middle Township on the municipal website. According to the agenda for the meeting Monday, she had agreed to take the post on a temporary basis while the township looked for a permanent CFO.

Cape May City Manager Michael Voll said on Tuesday that the city has already advertised for a new CFO, with some resumes having been submitted. It will be up to City Council to decide on a replacement.

“Hopefully, we’ll start some interviews real soon,” Voll said.

Voll described the move as Cape May’s loss and Middle Township’s gain.

“Neil’s a great guy. We’re going to miss him,” he said. “He’s been good to work with and kept our finances in order. I just love the guy.”