Middle Township mulling bounce house ban, liability issues

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Bounce houses and similar inflatables, a staple at children's parties and community events, may face tougher insurance requirements or be banned outright from township-owned property.

Township Committee on Monday tabled an ordinance that would have banned bounce houses and similar inflatable amusement devices from being used on township land.

Mayor Tim Donohue said the pause in legislative action will now give officials time to consider how to balance their legal concerns with community groups' desire to have something fun for children at their events.

The ordinance was tabled Monday after some community members spoke out. Donohue, who said he made the motion to table the ordinance, said those disagreeing with the ordinance feel it would hinder recreational activities for kids, and that keeping the air-filled rubber fun houses — and castles — on township land can be done if the operator carries liability insurance.

"They gave us some stuff to think about," Donohue said of the opponents.

Bounce houses may seem harmless, but they can occasionally be hazardous. Earlier this year, a Hickory, North Carolina, woman shared a video online where a child was almost struck by a bounce house flying through the air after gusts lifted it off the ground. The child dodged the inflatable house moments before it thudded against an actual house.

The proposed Middle Township ordinance would have banned bounce houses or similar inflatables from being used by third parties on township-owned property, such as parks. A $500 fine would be issued for the first offense, followed by $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

Donohue said talk of banning bounce houses and other similar air-filled amusement devices developed after township's insurance fund administrators brought up the liability concern.

Township Committee, Donohue said, needs to ensure it is safeguarding taxpayers from avoidable liability claims.

Donohue said existing rules require vendors to have liability insurance. Plus, anyone hosting an event must agree that the township is not responsible for any injuries.

But, he said, some events happened where "that fell through the cracks, for whatever reason."

"We had our consultant look at it, and he said, 'probably the best thing you should do is just say no bouncy houses, then you don't have to worry about the liability at all,'" Donohue said.

