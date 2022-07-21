Middle Township moves to tax, inspect short-term rentals

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Members of the public did not oppose the township creating new requirements for short-term rentals, exactly.

But several had questions at the public hearing Monday on an ordinance setting a tax on rental units using Airbnb, VRBO and other online platforms.

The Township Committee unanimously approved the change when it came time for a final vote at the evening meeting. It creates a 3% tax on the cost of renting the units and sets an annual license fee of $250 per unit.

Mayor Tim Donohue said the township needs to better understand how many units there are in the community being rented for weeks or weekends, and that those units ought to undergo a safety inspection if people will be sleeping there.

The industry is evolving quickly, he said.

“It’s something that five years ago we wouldn’t even be talking about. It changes a lot every day,” Donohue said. “We’re just trying to grapple with getting something into place.”

Are Airbnbs Really Cheaper for Large Groups? Airbnbs can keep groups together. Staying under the same roof can simplify meetups. If the whole party starts and ends their days together, it can be easier to account for…

The ordinance could be amended in the future, Donohue said.

Owners will be required to carry liability insurance and post the name and contact information of the owner inside the unit. The ordinance also includes parking restrictions and other requirements.

One of the speakers at the public hearing was Dan Lockwood, a former township mayor who has a short-term rental unit. He had questions about the definition of a “dwelling unit” in the ordinance and whether hotels and motels that rent units through online systems like Airbnb would be subject to the additional tax.

“The purpose of this would not be a double taxation,” said township attorney Marcus Karavan. “It they’re going to be taxed under the hotel portion, then no.”

Township Administrator Kim Osmundsen said hotels already pay an occupancy tax and a registration fee of $1,000.

Online booking services such as Airbnb, VRBO and others have grown over the past decade into a multibillion-dollar force in vacation rentals, moving the industry beyond hotels, motels and investment properties rented through Realtors. According to Diane Wieland, who leads the Cape May County tourism department, rentals are now about even with hotel and motel stays in the county, driven in part by the increase in online booking services. The system makes it easier for people to rent their properties, she said when contacted after the meeting, and can offer more flexibility to renters, for instance allowing for a long weekend rental instead of the Saturday-to-Saturday booking of most summer rental units in the beach towns.

Middle seeks to license, inspect short-term rentals MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township recently introduced an ordinance creating a license requireme…

The direct-to-owner connections of the online options have opened new territory for booking visits to the area.

Sometimes, that can be a concern. On Monday, Lockwood brought up one instance in which an owner rented sheds on a pond in the township for overnight stays.

Debbie Mooers, who owns a marina in the township, supported the proposal Monday but sees a discrepancy. Middle Township is one of the few communities that does not require businesses to obtain a mercantile license.

“I’m curious as to why my business doesn’t have a license and doesn’t have to register, but my Airbnb will,” she said at the meeting.

Some kind of mercantile license may be a good idea, Donohue said, adding the township is discussing the possibility with the Chamber of Commerce. But there is opposition, he said.

“Middle Township has a long history of not having a mercantile license. It’s a discussion that’s been ongoing for literally decades,” Donohue said Monday. “I’ve always been in favor of some sort of business registration at minimum.”

Beesleys Point neighbors seek to stave off change UPPER TOWNSHIP — For years, probably decades, not much happened on Bayaire Road, a shady cul…

He said that would protect legitimate businesses and head off some problems, citing an instance in which someone was running a business out of a storage unit.

Many business owners are concerned that a license could start at $50 a year and then a few years later it would be up to $1,000 a year.

With regard to the short-term rental units, Donohue said a fear that has kept him up at night is a family renting a unit that has not been maintained and there is a fire.

“What liability does that place on the taxpayers of Middle Township if we don’t know it’s there, we’re not regulating it and we’re not making sure that it’s safe?” Donohue said. “To do all that takes money.”

The approved ordinance would require units to meet the standards of the uniform construction code and allow for inspections by the local fire districts, Osmundsen said.

The question of short-term rentals has also been raised in neighboring Upper Township this year, but in that case neighbors have asked the Township Committee to place limits out of concern for sites becoming party houses or otherwise disrupting residential neighborhoods unused to a steady turnover of visitors.

Upper Township neighbors raise issue with rentals UPPER TOWNSHIP — A perennial problem for beach resorts has come to the township, albeit with…

Also Monday, the Middle Township Committee approved an ordinance dissolving the Municipal Ethics Board, which means future ethics complaints would be handled at the state level. Donohue said it’s been about a decade since the local board met or had a complaint to consider.

A listing of local ethics boards from 2019 kept by the state Department of Community Affairs shows only North Wildwood still has a local ethics board in Cape May County.

The committee also unanimously approved a settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center on the township’s affordable housing requirements, finalizing an agreement reached in January. The vote came without discussion.