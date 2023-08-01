MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Brittany Alarcon, of Cape May Court House, was reported missing Sunday, police said in a news release. She is white, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes, black and red hair, and was last seen wearing a green shirt with "Bambi" on it.
Anyone who has seen Alarcon or knows where she might be can call police at 609-465-8700.
