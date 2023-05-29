Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Themes of patriotism and sacrifice were woven into the township’s observance of Memorial Day on Monday, but there was also some time for fun, with a bike parade for children and music from the John Walter Cape Community Band.

A parade, including multiple emergency vehicles, students and community groups, headed north along Boyd Street to end at American Legion Post 198, where the band presented music from the band Chicago, composer Edwin Eugene Bagley and more.

The grand marshal was Howard Trout III, a Cape May Court House native and Air Force veteran who served as a civilian and in uniform around the country and is a retired captain who works at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in neighboring Lower Township.

He described his service as one of the highlights of his life.

“I get very emotional when I have to speak publicly like this about my feelings about my country and my community,” he said. “I know I speak for all my fellow veterans when I say we would do it again in a heartbeat.”

He said he did not serve in combat, adding that people should dedicate Memorial Day and more to remembering those who died for the United States.

Mayor Tim Donohue and Committee member James Norris also spoke. Norris said no challenge, obstacle or threat is a match “for American grit and determination.”

“Memorial Day is not just another holiday or an opportunity for a long weekend. It is a day of remembrance. A sacred moment etched in the fabric of our national identity,” Donohue said.

Monday's ceremony in Middle Township was one of multiple events held in communities around the region and the country. Speakers contrasted the images of barbecues and time on the beach with the solemn origins of the day.

“Let us remember, patriotism is not merely the act of waving the flag or reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Patriotism is a commitment to the wellbeing and welfare of those who safeguard our freedoms,” Donohue said.

The event included a rifle salute, the placement of flowers in front of a memorial at the American Legion post and the presentation of a wreath at a memorial to Lance Cpl. George Louis Dramis, a Marine who was in Grenada and who died in action in Beirut in 1984.

Presenting the wreath were Joe Marchina and Ralph Lonergan of Marine Corps League 676, a detachment that bears Dramis’ name.

The winners of an American Legion essay contest on “What Memorial Day means to me” read their submissions at the event.

The crowd gathered on the lawn of the American Legion hall. During the event, all of the veterans present gathered in front of the stage to receive the thanks of the gathered officials and community members.

