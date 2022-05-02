Middle Township man killed in Sunday night car crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Middle Township man died in a single-vehicle car crash late Sunday night that caused his vehicle to catch on fire.
Township police were called to Shunpike and Oyster roads, the township's Burleigh section, around 11:40 p.m. A vehicle, driven by Jordan Lee, 31, of Burleigh, crashed into multiple trees, overturned and caught fire.
Lee, who police say was trapped in the vehicle and couldn't be removed, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash's cause remains under investigation by township police's Crash Unit, police said.
Township Emergency Medical Services and Cape May Court House Fire Department assisted on scene, police said.
