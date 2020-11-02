Middle Township man arrested for aggravated sexual assault

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 28-year-old Middle Township man was arrested for first-degree aggravated sexual assault and other criminal offenses, according to news released by Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Middle Township police on Monday.
Besides aggravated sexual assault, Christopher Eggermont was also charged on Oct. 28 with: one count of sexual assault, a second-degree crime; three counts of criminal sexual contact, a fourth-degree crime; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree crime, the Prosecutor's Office said.
These charges were a result of an investigation conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office special victims unit and detectives from the Middle Township police involving the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.
On Oct. 29, Eggermont was arrested and processed on the above listed charges and is currently being lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center, according to a statement issued by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner.
Sutherland advises persons convicted of a first-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment between 10-to-20 years in a New Jersey State Prison, Sutherland said. Persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5-to-10 years in New Jersey State Prison, he said.
This is an on-going investigation, Sutherland urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or the Middle Township police at 609-465-8700, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip.
