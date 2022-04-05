Middle Township introduces $24.4M budget with tax increase

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday voted unanimously to introduce a $24.4 million budget, which includes an increase in the tax rate compared to last year.

The budget actually reduced spending compared to 2021, but revenues are down compared to last year.

Mayor Tim Donohue felt sanguine about the township economy after the meeting.

There are new businesses coming in, he said, and other signs of an improving local economy.

“You know me, I’m not a raise taxes kind of guy,” Donohue said. "But we had to keep the township on a sound financial footing.”

Donohue cited an overall economic slowdown for the drop in revenue, but sees signs of improvement, including new local businesses and rising property values. The overall assessed value of properties in the township was up by $33.6 million compared to the year before, which township auditor Leon Costello described as one of the biggest increase for Middle Township that he has seen in a long time.

As introduced, the budget includes a local tax rate of 51.88 cents for every $100 of assessed value, an increase of 2.68 cents or almost 5.5% compared to last year. That means if the budget is approved as is after a public hearing and final vote on May 2, the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 would owe $1,556.40 in municipal taxes this year. That does not include county or school taxes, or other assessments such as fire district taxes.

Township committee can make changes to the budget before the final vote, Costello said.

“Challenging year to say the least. We negotiated new contracts with all of our unions in the past year,” Donohue said at the meeting. “I think we did right by our employees, union and non-union, making sure that we attract and retain quality people to work for the township, but that comes at a cost and those costs are increasing.”

Overall spending is down by more than $212,000 compared to last year, according to budget information released by the township.

