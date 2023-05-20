MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Not much seems to faze Chad Murnaghan, an accounts clerk for the Middle Township Finance Department, township Business Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen said during a recent Township Committee meeting.

Not even seeing a struggle between a resident and a police officer in which the officer appeared to be losing the upper hand.

Murnaghan, on his way home from work a little after 4 p.m. April 27, stopped his truck and ran to help the officer, who was the only one at the scene at the time.

“He remained calm, cool and collected, which is totally Chad’s style,” Osmundsen said.

She recommended him for the Middle Matters civic recognition, which the Township Committee approved and presented during the May 15 meeting.

“All those nights in Fred’s (Tavern) finally came in handy,” Mayor Tim Donohue joked before presenting the award.

Murnaghan had taken a detour through a neighborhood to avoid some traffic that afternoon. He initially passed the scene but threw his truck in reverse when he looked in his rear view and saw the discussion between Patrolman Timothy Urquhart and a resident turn physical, according to police Chief Christopher Leusner.

Murnaghan, who has a background in security, helped subdue the man just as other officers arrived, Leusner said.

Police had gone to the residence on a report of domestic violence.

Raymond Bailey III, 24, of Cape May Court House, faces charges of aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids, resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law, Leusner said.

Murnaghan downplayed his actions, saying police officers face similar situations every day.

“I’ve lived in Middle Township for 47 years, was born and raised here,” said Murnaghan. “You get to know everyone in a small town, and you look after each other. This was just a chance encounter for me. The police deal with these situations all day, every day. I will always support the Police Department and their efforts.”

He recently won recognition as the Middle Township Employee of the Month as well.

“We are incredibly proud of Murnaghan’s bravery and willingness to go above and beyond to help a colleague in need,” Osmundsen said. “His swift action helped to prevent a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.”

At the same meeting, officials honored Nikki Hober as the latest employee of the month.

Donohue said that as a code enforcement officer, Hober has a tough and sometimes thankless job, to try to evenhandedly enforce the township’s property codes, from unkempt lawns to dilapidated buildings.

“It’s a very hard balancing act. It takes a lot of diplomacy,” Donohue said.

Hober said she was honored by the award.

Code enforcement was moved under the Police Department in Middle Township several years ago. The code enforcement unit is staffed by civilians who investigate and enforce local ordinances. Hober began working for the unit in 2021 and enforces municipal ordinances such as those pertaining to property maintenance, tall grass and bulk waste.

“Nikki goes above and beyond and gives full attention to detail and dedication to her job responsibilities,” said deputy Business Administrator Suzanne Schumann, who nominated Hober for the award. “She has made important contacts with residents and business owners in the Rio Grande area and strives to upkeep the area as much as possible from a code enforcement standpoint. More often than not, Nikki is already in the process of handling a situation before it is even brought to her attention.”