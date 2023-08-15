MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Finding safe, affordable housing for those without shelter is too big a problem for the township, Mayor Tim Donohue said at the most recent meeting of the Township Committee.

He has said it before. Donohue said he has asked for state and county help in addressing the issue.

“I think Middle Township carries the load for the whole county on this issue,” Donohue said. “Frankly, I don’t think it’s fair."

That includes enforcement costs and now a potential for litigation connected to township efforts to keep people from living in tents. A new ordinance bans the use of temporary structures like tents as residences.

In response to questions from a member of the public, Donohue said to characterize the ordinance as a step toward rounding up the homeless was inaccurate. Property owners could face a warning, and later a summons for allowing tents on land where there is no permanent structure, he said.

“We passed the ordinance because we needed a tool in our toolbox that allows us to clean up unsafe and unsanitary structures and dangers to the community," he said.

Cape May County has seen a steady increase in the number of unhoused people, with a significant amount of the attention focused on encampments in the woods near the Rio Grande section of the township.

That is a retail hub for the county, and is also the site of many social services, both public services operated by Cape May County and from not-for-profit organizations.

Homeless count finds increase throughout New Jersey Results from a survey taken earlier this year found Cape May County had one of the highest percentage increases in homeless population in the state compared to last year.

On Monday, the results of an annual count of people experiencing homelessness in New Jersey were released, showing an increase in homelessness in Cape May County and throughout the state. Based on a count conducted Jan. 24 by Monarch Housing Associates, the organization reported a 17% increase in homelessness across New Jersey.

In Cape May County, the reports showed a 66% increase from 2022 to 2023 for the point-in-time count, with 198 people experiencing homelessness that day. Of those, four people had no shelter, with 194 shown as sheltered, which includes people in emergency shelters and transitional housing.

The report broke down the number of people without housing by municipality. The report showed 32 people from Lower Township, 10 from Middle Township, one from Cape May and two from Upper Township.

The report states 23 of the people are chronically homeless.

At the Middle Township meeting, where the number of unhoused people in Rio Grande has been a central topic of discussion through the summer, resident Ed Dillio asked for an update.

“Is there any action being taken to get them housing, or to remove them, or anything like that?” he asked. “My concern is that Middle Township is such a nice place to live. I don’t want this to become a gathering place for the homeless."

Donohue said it has been a major problem for years, one exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There may be multiple reasons someone is without a permanent home, he said.

“Some are chronically homeless. Some have used all their benefits. Some have been basically kicked out of the system for noncompliance. Some of them just don’t want to be bothered,” Donohue said.

Status quo in Rio Grande tent community At least for now, nothing appears to have changed in the tent community in the woods in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.

At previous meetings, advocates for the unhoused population in Rio Grande have accused the township of not doing enough to address the issue, or of being heartless in its approach, even as some Rio Grande residents have said the problem has gotten far out of hand and demanded action.

At the most recent meeting, Donohue said compassion has to be part of the township approach, but the concerns of homeowners and the business community also must be weighed.

He has described it as a thorny and difficult problem beyond the capacity of a single municipality.

“We talk about it every day,” he said. “People think we don’t care.”

There was no immediate response Monday from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office or from Cape May County government to a request for comment. Both the county and the state administer programs aimed at helping people find housing or at least emergency shelter.

A committee working to improve the quality of life in Rio Grande heard from county officials and non-governmental organizations on those efforts, Committee member Jim Norris said at the recent meeting.

The township formed the Rio Grande Community Partnership last year to develop plans to improve the section of the township, including quality-of-life concerns such as panhandling in the retail area.

At a recent meeting, the advisory committee heard from Donna Groome, head of the county Department of Human Services, on the programs available in the county. The group also heard from representatives of The Branches, Cape Hope and Volunteers of America on efforts in Rio Grande.

Rio Grande’s tent dwellers may have until Monday to vacate Time may be running out for those who live in Middle Township's homeless encampments, with a new township ordinance banning living in tents. Residents there said they may have to be out of the area by Monday.

Now, there is a direct line of communication with those organizations, Norris said. He was one of the organizers of the advisory committee.

The Township Committee unanimously approved its temporary structures ordinance in June, with multiple speakers both for and against the ordinance at the public hearing before the final vote.

In at least one instance, the township warned a property owner of a potential citation for tolerating a number of tents on property in the woods near Rio Grande. In July, the people in those tents were told they had days to vacate, but four are now represented by a lawyer and homeless advocate.

Jeffrey Wild, an attorney at the Lowenstein Sandler law firm and a trustee of the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness, said he wants to work with the township to resolve the matter for everyone, but since he began representing the individuals, township officials have repeatedly cited the potential for litigation connected with the issue.

Township attorney Matt Rooney advised committee members against discussing any potential enforcement actions connected with the issue at a public meeting.