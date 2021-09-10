Middle Township holds promotion, hiring ceremony for police

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township officials promoted seven police officers and hired five others Wednesday.
The ceremony, held at the high school's Performing Arts Center, was the largest promotional and hiring ceremony in the department's history.
Mayor Tim Donohue, Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman Jim Norris swore in the new and newly promoted members.
Promoted to their new ranks were Lt. Mark Higginbottom, Capt. Robert Shepherd, Capt. James Loftus, Lt. Tracey Super, Sgt. Jason Sweitzer, Sgt. Daniel Martin and Sgt. Ronald Miller.
The meeting also recognized a number of retiring officers, including Detective Sgt. Clint Stocker, Capt. Donald Nelson and Capt. William Adams, who has submitted his retirement for Feb. 1, 2022.
