Middle Township hires new construction official, floodplain manager 

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township recently hired Brian Hacking as its new construction official and floodplain manager.
Hacking, a veteran construction professional, will officially begin his new role Monday. He will take over for Salvatore DeSimone, who is retiring in June.
With about 1,100 permits coming through the construction office each year, Hacking will oversee the issuance of construction permits, certificates of occupancy and variation requests. He also will manage work orders, monitor compliance issues and record and report all applications, inspections and violations. His work also will require cooperative efforts with local and state officials.
Hacking previously held positions in Logan and Greenwich townships in Gloucester County and has an electrical background in both the private and public sectors.
He joins the township as the construction industry begins to rebound from COVID-19. The township is anticipating a number of home and business construction projects this year.
“Brian’s experience is key as we look at the broader plan of streamlining the construction department for efficiency and better service,” said Deputy Mayor Theron "Ike" Gandy. “We’re eager to implement his ideas with our vision, and excited for some new opportunities.”
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.