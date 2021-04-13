 Skip to main content
Middle Township hires new construction official, floodplain manager 
Middle Township hires new construction official, floodplain manager 

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township recently hired Brian Hacking as its new construction official and floodplain manager.   

Hacking, a veteran construction professional, will officially begin his new role Monday. He will take over for Salvatore DeSimone, who is retiring in June. 

With about 1,100 permits coming through the construction office each year, Hacking will oversee the issuance of construction permits, certificates of occupancy and variation requests. He also will manage work orders, monitor compliance issues and record and report all applications, inspections and violations. His work also will require cooperative efforts with local and state officials.

Hacking previously held positions in Logan and Greenwich townships in Gloucester County and has an electrical background in both the private and public sectors.

He joins the township as the construction industry begins to rebound from COVID-19. The township is anticipating a number of home and business construction projects this year.   

“Brian’s experience is key as we look at the broader plan of streamlining the construction department for efficiency and better service,” said Deputy Mayor Theron "Ike" Gandy. “We’re eager to implement his ideas with our vision, and excited for some new opportunities.”

