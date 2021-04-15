Middle Township hires assistant administrator, construction official

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee unanimously approved hiring West Cape May Clerk Suzanne Schumann as the township’s deputy business administrator, at a salary of $65,000.
Committee members unanimously approved the hiring April 5. Mayor Tim Donohue said she would assist Kim Krauss, the township manager and clerk, positions the township combined in 2019.
According to Donohue, that move meant a significant savings. The clerk’s job paid about $85,000, while the administrator made close to $120,000 a year. The combined position paid a total of $130,000.
But he said Krauss can get bogged down in the day-to-day operations. The addition will allow her to focus on the big picture.
“She’s got the smarts, she’s got the work ethic, she’s got the experience,” Donohue said of Krauss at the meeting. “We believe this will make her so much better at her job, because it will free her up to meet her potential in this position.”
He said committee members are happy to bring Schumann back to the township and said the addition to the staff will still cost less than the previous arrangement.
In other news, the township recently hired Brian Hacking as its new construction official and floodplain manager.
Hacking, a veteran construction professional, will officially begin his new role Monday. He will take over for Salvatore DeSimone, who is retiring in June.
With about 1,100 permits coming through the construction office each year, Hacking will oversee the issuance of construction permits, certificates of occupancy and variation requests. He also will manage work orders, monitor compliance issues and record and report all applications, inspections and violations.
Hacking previously held positions in Logan and Greenwich townships in Gloucester County and has an electrical background in both the private and public sectors.
He joins the township as the construction industry begins to rebound from COVID-19. The township is anticipating a number of home and business construction projects this year.
“Brian’s experience is key as we look at the broader plan of streamlining the construction department for efficiency and better service,” said Deputy Mayor Theron "Ike" Gandy. “We’re eager to implement his ideas with our vision, and excited for some new opportunities.”
