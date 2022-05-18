Middle Township hears arguments for banning bounce houses

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Liability experts urged Middle Township to push ahead with an ordinance that would keep bounce houses and other inflatable attractions off township property, at least for private events.

Township Committee had discussed an ordinance earlier this year, but held off after residents raised questions about the impact. The ordinance was not on the agenda for the Monday meeting, but seemed to gain solid support.

“In our position as Township Committee, we don’t want to be the Grinch, but we are sort of paid to be the adult in the room,” Mayor Tim Donohue said Monday.

He said the governing body has a responsibility to protect the taxpayer.

“This is a very litigious world and one of our greatest expenses can be lawsuits. That’s just the world we live in,” Donohue said.

After the meeting, Donohue said he was not sure of the timing for when a new ordinance could be back in front of the three-member committee.

When the ordinance was up for a vote at an earlier meeting, several parents spoke against it, saying it hurt kids, including those who may not have a chance to go to a party with inflatable attractions at a private home.

At a workshop meeting on Monday, committee members heard from Jennifer Modica and Michael McLaughlin, risk management consultants with the agency Marsh and McLennan, which advises the Joint Insurance Fund, a collective of area municipalities that serves as a self-funded insurance agency.

The JIF also advises communities on risks and safety practices. At the workshop meeting, they told committee members that it is up to the township whether to allow the attractions on public land, but if there were a lawsuit, the township would not be covered.

That would include the cost of legal fees associated with defending the case.

In addition to inflatable bounce houses, in which children enter an enclosed area and bounce on the inflated cushion, the ordinance would also cover other inflated amusements, such as slides or obstacle courses.

Anything a child climbs into or on would fall under the state’s definition, Modica told committee.

When used at a township-sponsored event, she added, an employee of the company providing the attraction would be required to remain there while it was open, and test it before allowing children access.

So far, Donohue said, the township has had few rules governing their use. There does not appear to have been any issues with inflatable attractions in Middle Township, but several studies have shown an increasing number of injuries and even fatalities related to inflatable rides. More than 90% of the accidents were related to bounce houses, which are also at times described as bounce castles, moon bounces or by other names.

In some cases, inflated bounce houses that were not properly secured were lifted into the air by high winds. Other incidents saw the ride suddenly deflate, landing children on a hard surface. Often, injuries result from participants crashing into each other or landing wrong.

A report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated there were more than 100,000 injuries related to inflatable amusements treated in emergency departments in a 10-year period, with most of those involving children.

McLaughlin said the JIF and a larger entity, the Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund, have a strict exclusion for allowing private amusements or fireworks on municipal property, including bounce houses.

Township business administrator Kimberly Osmundsen said the township can require waivers from event sponsors, but that would not necessarily protect the township from lawsuits.

“If someone files suit — and anyone can file suit against a municipality — the town has to defend the claim,” she said.

“The township has to sponsor the event for there to be coverage for the Joint Insurance Fund,” said McLaughlin.

“So that would apply to the Harvest Festival,” Donohue said.

After the meeting, he said the township could also consider sponsoring other events with local organizations to allow the inflatable attractions, such as the summer events presented by the Progressive Black Initiative at the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro, at which inflatable amusements have been offered in the past.

The ordinance has yet to be approved. Donohue said the risk managers will come up with an improved process that will give the township better protection from lawsuits, but he was not sure about the timing.

“It’s a tough decision,” said Osmundsen at the meeting.

“It’s not a tough decision,” answered Committee member Ike Gandy, who indicated it’s just an unpopular one. “Everything is fine until suddenly it isn’t. We’re going to be the bad guys either way.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

