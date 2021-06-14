Middle Township eyes affordable housing steps

“This action demonstrated the township’s ongoing commitment to compliance and good faith negotiation,” the press release reads.

According to the township release, an ordinance could require any future development with five or more residential units to set aside either 15% or 20% of the project for affordable housing. This would only apply to projects within the township’s sewer service area.

The release also describes the ongoing negotiations as “complicated.”

Anthony Campisi, a spokesperson for the housing advocacy group based in Cherry Hill, accused the township of using delay tactics rather than working toward providing affordable housing opportunities. In an interview earlier this month, he said multiple other towns in Cape May County and throughout the state have reached agreements on affordable housing with the center, which have been approved by the courts.