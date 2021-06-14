Middle Township eyes affordable housing steps

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Township Committee may require developers of new residential projects with five or more units to include affordable housing in their plans, at least in some areas of the sprawling municipality.
Township officials announced the proposal in a statement on affordable housing released on Monday afternoon, which also said the three-member Township Committee plans to adopt a resolution June 21 expressing the township’s commitment to comply with affordable housing mandates.
The press release comes after the Fair Share Housing Center accused the township of dragging its feet on affordable housing. On June 1, the housing advocacy group filed a motion in Superior Court asking that the township’s immunity from a class of lawsuits connected to affordable housing not be renewed.
“Despite a recent motion filed against Middle Township by the Fair Share Housing Center, Township Committee remains confident that a balanced plan to chart a future course on affordable housing in the township is nearing final form,” reads the statement sent to media outlets on Monday afternoon.
The statement cites the township’s hiring this year of Peter Van den Kooy, a specialist in affordable housing planning. In April, the township approved a $26,750 contract with his firm, Consulting and Municipal Engineers, according to township records.
“This action demonstrated the township’s ongoing commitment to compliance and good faith negotiation,” the press release reads.
According to the township release, an ordinance could require any future development with five or more residential units to set aside either 15% or 20% of the project for affordable housing. This would only apply to projects within the township’s sewer service area.
The release also describes the ongoing negotiations as “complicated.”
Anthony Campisi, a spokesperson for the housing advocacy group based in Cherry Hill, accused the township of using delay tactics rather than working toward providing affordable housing opportunities. In an interview earlier this month, he said multiple other towns in Cape May County and throughout the state have reached agreements on affordable housing with the center, which have been approved by the courts.
As explained in the township release, New Jersey municipalities have a constitutional obligation to create a “realistic opportunity” for their “fair share” of their region’s affordable housing. Those who do not can face builder’s remedy lawsuits, in which a developer may seek court approval to circumvent local zoning laws with a promise of providing affordable housing. Courts can also grant immunity from those suits, based on the affordable housing efforts.
The township received temporary immunity. Although representatives of the Fair Share Housing Center say it has lapsed, the township argues that it remains in place.
The release also stated that the township is collecting housing and demographic data in the township. This will be used in the housing element of the township’s master plan. The township is also documenting previous affordable housing efforts, including homes built by Habitat for Humanity and by other builders. The township also wants credit for the mobile home parks within its borders.
