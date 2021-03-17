 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township extends liquor sale hours on Sundays
0 comments
featured

Middle Township extends liquor sale hours on Sundays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mini bottle ban

In Middle Township, Sundays will be like every other day in terms of alcohol sales after the township committee amended an existing rule that had prohibited alcohol sales before 11 a.m. Sundays while every other day of the week sales were allowed to start at 7 a.m.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A longstanding township rule that limited the hours alcohol could be sold on Sunday mornings went by the wayside this week.

The Township Committee on Monday night unanimously approved a change to an ordinance that will make Sunday the same as every other day — at least in terms of alcohol sales. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prior to the 3-0 vote to approve, alcohol sales were prohibited before 11 a.m. Sundays. All other days of the week, alcohol sales were allowed to start at 7 a.m. for those holding township liquor licenses, with sales allowed to continue until 2 the next morning.

“When the law first came out pertaining to alcoholic beverages, Sunday was a day in which there was a late opening and that was usually to go to church or other religious services in the morning,” township Administrator Kim Krauss said when the ordinance was introduced March 1. “It takes out that regulation for Sundays, so Sundays just look like any other day of the week.”

So far, members of the committee have not heard any objection to the idea, Mayor Tim Donohue said last Thursday. Many people find it more convenient to shop early, he said.

“Somebody came to (Township Committeeman) Ike Gandy about it, one of the license holders,” he said. “We certainly didn’t see any harm to it.”

The change will apply to retail sales and alcohol sales at bars and restaurants.

+2 
091720_nws_mayors MT Donohue

Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said thus far, members of the Township Committee have not heard any objection to the idea of adjusting the hours alcohol can be sold on Sundays to match the other days of the week. 

 Bill Barlow / for The Press
+2 
middletwp_Kim Krauss_

KRAUSS

 BILL BARLOW / FOR THE PRESS
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DHS head rejects GOP claims of border 'crisis'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News