 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township committeeman calls for action on 'Scotch Bonnet Pier'
0 comments
top story

Middle Township committeeman calls for action on 'Scotch Bonnet Pier'

{{featured_button_text}}
070821-pac-nws-pier2

In 2018, Cape May County officials closed a walkway on Stone Harbor Boulevard, a popular site for fishing. Officials said the structure, built on the old railroad trestle, is too deteriorated to use. A Middle Township committeeman says it is time to start working on repairs. 

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Officials expect all but a handful of U.S. troops to be out of Afghanistan by the Fourth of July with other coalition forces following soon after.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy has launched a campaign to reopen the fishing and crabbing pier at Scotch Bonnet.

Cape May County officials closed the former railroad trestle in July 2018, citing safety concerns. At the time, a statement from the county said the pier would be closed until further notice.

The pier runs next to a bridge on Stone Harbor Boulevard, between Cape May Court House and Stone Harbor, crossing the Cresse Thorofare waterway. It is set on a marshy island called Little Scotch Bonnet.

In a statement Wednesday, Gandy said it has been closed long enough. A news release from the township states that no steps have been taken since its closure to address the safety concerns.

“Regular folks should not be robbed of access to our waterways and affordable opportunities to fish, crab and enjoy the unique natural beauty of Middle Township,” Gandy said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The township has reached out to county Engineer Robert Church and county Commissioner Will Morey to request a meeting with the township administration and township Engineer Vince Orlando.

Neither Morey nor Church was available for comment Wednesday.

“We know there are structural issues, safety concerns and parking problems to be addressed. This is not an easy fix,” Gandy said. “But if we only did what was easy, we wouldn’t get much work done.”

Gandy is up for reelection this year, facing off against Democratic nominee Quanette Vasser-McNeal for a second term on the three-member governing body, which is entirely Republican.

Residents have started a petition drive to get the pier reopened, according to Gandy, who said almost 1,300 people have signed so far at change.org.

The pier is on the north side of the Scotch Bonnet Bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard. The county is set to repave and improve Stone Harbor Boulevard this fall. Gandy called on the county to include plans for a parking area and traffic control measures in that project.

“For generations of Middle Township families, the Scotch Bonnet Pier was a summer tradition,” Gandy said. “My grandfather took my dad crabbing there, and my dad took me. We hate to see that special experience for families come to an end.”

Petition organizers say there are few similar places to fish in the region.

“It now sits derelict, forgotten, with no immediate plans for its repair,” reads the petition. “A total disregard for the populace that used its worn boards for fishing and crabbing. It was an easily accessible area for locals and tourists alike to gather and catch a meal, or simply enjoy a day out with family and friends.”

+1 
070821-pac-nws-pier

Gandy

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa raises flood threat for the New York metro area

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News