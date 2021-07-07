Middle Township committeeman calls for action on pier

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy has launched a campaign to reopen the fishing and crabbing pier at Scotch Bonnet.

Cape May County officials closed the former railroad trestle in July 2018, citing safety concerns. At the time, a statement from the county said the pier would be closed until further notice.

The pier runs next to a bridge on Stone Harbor Boulevard, between Cape May Court House and Stone Harbor, crossing the Cresse Thorofare waterway. It is set on a marshy island called Little Scotch Bonnet.

In a statement Wednesday, Gandy said it has been closed long enough. A news release from the township states that no steps have been taken since its closure to address the safety concerns.

“Regular folks should not be robbed of access to our waterways and affordable opportunities to fish, crab and enjoy the unique natural beauty of Middle Township,” Gandy said.

The township has reached out to county Engineer Robert Church and county Commissioner Will Morey to request a meeting with the township administration and township Engineer Vince Orlando.

Neither Morey nor Church was available for comment Wednesday.