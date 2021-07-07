Middle Township committeeman calls for action on pier

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy has launched a campaign to reopen the fishing and crabbing pier at Scotch Bonnet.
Cape May County officials closed the former railroad trestle in July 2018, citing safety concerns. At the time, a statement from the county said the pier would be closed until further notice.
The pier runs next to a bridge on Stone Harbor Boulevard, between Cape May Court House and Stone Harbor, crossing the Cresse Thorofare waterway. It is set on a marshy island called Little Scotch Bonnet.
In a statement Wednesday, Gandy said it has been closed long enough. A news release from the township states that no steps have been taken since its closure to address the safety concerns.
“Regular folks should not be robbed of access to our waterways and affordable opportunities to fish, crab and enjoy the unique natural beauty of Middle Township,” Gandy said.
Half a mile off Stone Harbor Boulevard sits a football field-sized island that was once lush…
The township has reached out to county Engineer Robert Church and county Commissioner Will Morey to request a meeting with the township administration and township Engineer Vince Orlando.
Neither Morey nor Church was available for comment Wednesday.
“We know there are structural issues, safety concerns and parking problems to be addressed. This is not an easy fix,” Gandy said. “But if we only did what was easy, we wouldn’t get much work done.”
Gandy is up for reelection this year, facing off against Democratic nominee Quanette Vasser-McNeal for a second term on the three-member governing body, which is entirely Republican.
Residents have launched a petition drive to get the pier reopened, according to Gandy, who said almost 1,300 people have signed so far at change.org.
The pier is on the north side of the Scotch Bonnet Bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard. The county is set to repave and improve Stone Harbor Boulevard this fall. Gandy called on the county to include plans for a parking area and traffic control measures in that project.
“For generations of Middle Township families, the Scotch Bonnet Pier was a summer tradition,” Gandy said. “My grandfather took my dad crabbing there, and my dad took me. We hate to see that special experience for families come to an end.”
Petition organizers say there are few similar places to fish in the region.
“It now sits derelict, forgotten, with no immediate plans for its repair,” reads the petition. “A total disregard for the populace that used its worn boards for fishing and crabbing. It was an easily accessible area for locals and tourists alike to gather and catch a meal, or simply enjoy a day out with family and friends.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
