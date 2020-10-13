Middle Township celebrates Minnie Callender, who at 90, is still working to better the community

“She is someone who sets a great example for integrity, honesty and walking the walk. She’s done it her whole life,” Donohue said.

Callender retired to Middle Township nearly 30 years ago after her career in education in New York City. She said she and her husband, Rudy Callender, tried to do nothing except work on their new garden, at least at first.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We spent three months trying to find out the difference between an annual and a perennial. We lived in New York in a condominium, so we didn’t have a yard,” she said.

She and her husband, who died in 2005, soon became more involved in their new community.

“Then we go back into doing the stuff that we should do,” she said. That meant working to improve what they could. “If we were going to live here, we wanted to lend our expertise to make it a better place to live.”

For a time, she said, she taught English at Atlantic Cape Community College and was active with the AARP and at Christ Gospel Church in Whitesboro, including launching the ways and means committee at the church. She has passed the duties of that committee on to others but still teaches a weekly Bible class.