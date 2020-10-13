Middle Township celebrates Minnie Callender, who at 90, is still working to better the community

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cards, flower arrangements and a handmade banner proclaiming “Happy 90th Birthday” cover the dining room table in Minnie Callender’s home on Dias Creek Road.
On a recent visit, she shows off one of the gifts she received, an image of roses and butterflies done by her daughter in needlework. She takes a moment to admire the handiwork.
“Take a look at this. She does this by hand. Each one of the stitches done by hand,” Callender said. Even as family, friends and neighbors celebrate Callender’s 90th birthday, including a proclamation from the Middle Township Committee, Callender continues to work to help her community.
Her latest effort is to educate area seniors in how to vote in 2020, at a time when most voting will be done by mail or by dropping off ballots at a secure location. Sites include in front of the County Clerk’s office at 7 North Main St. in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township.
Callender heads up Middle Township’s Senior Citizen Advisory Council. She said she heard a lot of questions from other seniors about the ballot and this year’s election.
“I decided to read it thoroughly and see what questions I might have. When I found out I have a lot of questions, I thought the best thing to do is to have a seminar,” she said. “That was my goal for this election.”
She took the idea to township officials, who arranged for Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti to hold a series of events at the DeVico Senior Center at 23 Romney Place to discuss how to properly fill out and cast this year’s mail-in ballots.
Two such events, spearheaded by Callender, took place Saturday.
Callender said she is not backing a specific candidate.
“It’s none of my business who you vote for. Just vote. Exercise your right,” she said.
For those who know her, it’s no surprise Callender remains active and vital in the community at 90.
“She’s never going to give up,” said her niece, Iris Drackett, as quoted in a statement from Middle Township announcing Sept. 29 was Minnie Callender Day. Drackett said her aunt is always giving to people.
At a recent Township Committee meeting, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue praised Callender and expressed disappointment that the township’s celebration of her accomplishments could not be held in person because of the pandemic.
“If you don’t know Minnie, she is a fixture in our community and has been for a very long time,” Donohue said. He wished her a happy 90th birthday and said he looks forward to being able to see her in person to celebrate and deliver her the proclamation for Minnie Callender Day.
“She is someone who sets a great example for integrity, honesty and walking the walk. She’s done it her whole life,” Donohue said.
Callender retired to Middle Township nearly 30 years ago after her career in education in New York City. She said she and her husband, Rudy Callender, tried to do nothing except work on their new garden, at least at first.
“We spent three months trying to find out the difference between an annual and a perennial. We lived in New York in a condominium, so we didn’t have a yard,” she said.
She and her husband, who died in 2005, soon became more involved in their new community.
“Then we go back into doing the stuff that we should do,” she said. That meant working to improve what they could. “If we were going to live here, we wanted to lend our expertise to make it a better place to live.”
For a time, she said, she taught English at Atlantic Cape Community College and was active with the AARP and at Christ Gospel Church in Whitesboro, including launching the ways and means committee at the church. She has passed the duties of that committee on to others but still teaches a weekly Bible class.
Callender grew up in South Carolina, in Orangeburg, a town that was to become a center of the Civil Rights movement. She moved with her husband to New York in the late 1940s, at a time when she said segregation in the South was at its height.
At the time, New York was a far, far different place. But she was shielded from some of the impacts of prejudice by her father, a Baptist minister and teacher. She described herself as blessed, one of several times she used the description in a recent interview.
“We weren’t taught prejudice. We were taught human beings and to do unto others as you’d have them do. That’s what I taught my children,” she said.
She said her philosophy remains that if she is doing the right thing, she does not have to worry about what someone else is up to.
“God made us all,” she said. “Even though we have yet to deal with today, if I do the right thing, I’m not worried about you doing the right thing.”
The Callenders had four children, three daughters and a son, Lloyd, who was known as Bobby. Her son has died, but her daughters remain in her life, including Carolyn Jones, Jaquelyn Bradley and Arlene Griffin, who lives with Callender.
“God bless her. She takes care of me. She bosses me around,” Callender said.
Before moving to Middle Township, the family lived in Brooklyn.
“Brooklyn is Brooklyn,” she said, but added that when she has visited now, much has changed.
Callender remains an avid reader, and a daily puzzler. A copy of that morning’s Press of Atlantic City sat on the kitchen island counter, folded to the crossword.
“I like to check to see how smart I am today,” she joked. She said her goal has always been to be useful, as she put it, to be an asset rather than a burden.
This year, many of her activities have been curtailed by COVID-19, including regular meetings and luncheons.
“Hopefully, when the pandemic is over, we’ll be able to come back,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get back to normal, whatever normal is going to be, in the next year.”
Whatever does come along, Minnie Callender plans to be ready for it.
“I’m grateful for the strength and for my health. I had some health issues before, and I came out with flying colors,” she said.
