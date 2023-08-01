MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — So far at least, there are no legal cannabis businesses in the township, but the Township Committee may double the allowable number of retailers, from one to two.

It also appears that plans may have fallen through for a cannabis growing operation on Indian Trail Road, which had been in the works for several years.

This year, committee has weighed amending the ordinance governing the licensing of cannabis retail shops, but at one point removed the amended ordinance from consideration before a vote.

It is likely to return to committee at the next meeting, set for Aug. 7, and will amend the township rules governing cannabis retail to allow two dispensaries in the community, according to township Business Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen.

In June 2022, the township approved an ordinance allowing a single cannabis retail location and setting the framework for an application for township support for a retail site, a necessary step in the state process of approving a license.

In the fall, the township supported a proposal to open a cannabis retail store in the Rio Grande section, at a long-vacant site where a diner once stood on Route 9. The township has backed the Massachusetts-based cannabis company Insa, which has plans for a retail location but so far has not been granted a state license.

In November, the township said no to allowing a second retail site, from C3 Middle Township LLC. At that time, Mayor Tim Donohue said he expected to see litigation filed in connection to that decision.

Osmundsen said the potential for litigation did not enter the township’s decision to amend the ordinance. Donohue directed questions about the matter to Osmundsen.

C3 Industries is a multistate cannabis company headquartered in Michigan. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the company.

Several attempts to contact Insa were also unsuccessful. The company had worked with the township before New Jersey voted to legalize cannabis for people over 21 in 2020, applying for a license to grow for the medical market in 2019.

Multiple medical marijuana licenses sought that year were delayed as part of litigation. As part of a request from the state, close to 200 companies applied for medical marijuana licenses at one time, with eight licenses being approved.

Insa discussed plans to buy the site of a former seafood processing plant on Indian Trail Road that has long been vacant. Township officials have described the site as an eyesore.

Insa planned to demolish the existing building and put up a new cannabis facility, where it could be grown and processed, but there were no plans for retail sales at that location. In October 2021, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission rejected the 2019 Insa application for a medical marijuana facility.

The company has allowed its agreement on the Indian Trail Road property to lapse, Osmundsen said.

While the beach towns in Cape May County have said no to allowing cannabis sales, Lower Township and West Cape May have also said yes to allowing sales, and to the additional tax revenue towns that allow sales are allowed to claim. Woodbine has also decided to allow cannabis cultivation sites.

Work is underway at the county’s first cannabis location, Shore House Canna on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May. That business, which the owners describe as a cannabis shop with the atmosphere of a surf shop, is expected to open this year.

The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has been steadily approving new licenses, but some in the industry fault the commission for the pace of the rollout of the new market.

Because cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, businesses cannot ship buds, edibles or other THC-containing products across state lines. That means what is sold in New Jersey must be grown in New Jersey, and there are signs that even as the market grows, there may be enough weed available.

Curaleaf, one of the country’s largest cannabis companies, has throttled back production and laid off workers this month.

While national media have reported that California and other weed-legal states have a glut of marijuana waiting in warehouses, Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin blames regulatory delays that mean there are not enough places to sell what the company grows.

In a statement, Darin described it as a difficult decision to eliminate jobs at the Winslow production center in Camden County. He said Curaleaf continues to lead the market in New Jersey.

“However, we are scaling back production because we have ample supply to meet the market’s current needs. The reality is that after over a year of adult-use sales, the New Jersey market is struggling to grow at the rate once forecasted by state regulators and industry experts, as the result of regulatory delays that have slowed the opening of additional licensed dispensaries,” Darin said. “The current 35 existing licensed dispensaries in New Jersey are insufficient to meet the needs for a state this size and far fewer than what were led to believe would be opened. These market realities make it unsustainable to continue producing cannabis products at current levels, compelling us to scale back production.”

He called for more enforcement of unlicensed cannabis sales, although one of the primary arguments made for voting for legalization was to end what advocates described as the punitive war on drugs.

“Throughout the past year we have voiced our concerns to the CRC about the difficult market conditions created in part by licensing approval delays, alongside lacking enforcement of the illicit market, and we have now proactively engaged them and organized labor in a dialogue about the changes we are making today,” Darin said.