MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Legal cannabis is here, Mayor Tim Donohue said Wednesday, so it only makes sense for the township to reap some economic benefit.

It’s an argument Donohue has presented for years, since the Township Committee decided to allow a cannabis growing facility and sales in the community more than a year ago, and one he reiterated as the three-member governing body approved a new ordinance amending those rules this week.

The vote was unanimous.

A resident raised questions about the ordinance, citing existing problems with people driving after drinking and potential problems with legal cannabis. But the township will not be able to keep weed out.

“It’s here,” Donohue said. “You can say, well, our town’s not going to permit it, but that doesn’t stop anyone from going across your border, purchasing it and bringing it home and smoking it, or taking it, however they want to ingest it.”

The township has been discussing the matter for about four years, Donohue said.

“We’re taking a slow, steady pace with this,” he said, adding the township has been responsible, including keeping cannabis businesses away from churches and schools.

New Jersey voters, and those in Middle, strongly supported legalization in 2020. After Gov. Phil Murphy approved the legislation setting up a legal cannabis market in 2021, Middle initially said no to allowing any cannabis businesses in the community. Officials said at the time that the vote was to preserve the township’s options in the face of a looming deadline.

Middle Township starts over on local weed rules The Middle Township Committee introduced a new ordinance last week governing retail locations in the community. It doubles the amount of retail sites allowed, from one to two. The ordinance also outlines the requirements for securing local support for a cannabis business.

Later, the township approved a new ordinance, one allowing a single cannabis retailer. The ordinance approved unanimously Wednesday replaces that ordinance, establishing a new framework for the approval of local cannabis businesses and setting rules for their operation.

While some towns have limited cannabis sales to a single area, Middle has opted to allow it in commercial zones, so long as the site meets the setbacks from schools and churches and the plans conform to zoning regulations.

While the previous ordinance allowed a single cannabis retailer in the community, the new ordinance will allow two, and allows for the cultivation of the plant and manufacture of cannabis products in the township, with the proper license, and sets the rules for applicants to seek local approval.

“There is a significant opportunity for revenue for the township. We can’t ignore that either,” Donohue said at the meeting. “I think we’ve struck a good balance.”

The ordinance allows for a 2% local tax on weed sold or grown in the township. There is also a $2,500 non-refundable application fee. That’s in addition to the state taxes and fees already imposed on cannabis sales.

So far, there are no legal cannabis businesses in the township, or in Cape May County, although one in West Cape May is working toward final approvals. Shore House Canna on Sunset Boulevard expects to be open this month.

There is an additional annual fee included in the ordinance, $10,000 for a cultivator and $8,000 for a retail license, but that fee is refundable if the license falls through. There also are consequences outlined for businesses found to be a nuisance property, including if there is excess noise or a strong smell.