Middle Township boxing gym gives kids a new lease on life

+2 Cavaliers land Rondo from Lakers to offset loss of Rubio CLEVELAND — Once Ricky Rubio was lost for the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew it would …

“Boxing exposes your character,” Mercado said. “The (boxing workouts) truly don’t start until you’re fatigued, and then it becomes all about your ability to push through that fatigue and break that barrier between quitting and continuing the workout. That translates very well into life for our kids, many of whom have extenuating circumstances.”

No Limits is in a non-descript warehouse-type building behind a car repair shop on Route 47 in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.

There’s a boxing ring in the center of the facility surrounded by several heavy bags. The place includes a lounge upstairs, where the youngsters order pizza and watch fights and talk about everything from girlfriend troubles to whether there can be a god in an often cruel world.

The building is still under construction. Bathrooms and showers are being installed on the first floor. The young boxers dug the trenches for the bathroom.

No Limits is more than a gym. Kids and teens show up right after school. They eat a snack and do their homework. They train from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and then clean up the gym.

“We can’t take all the kids home,” Mercado said, “but we can limit the time they spend at home.”