Middle Township boxing gym gives kids a new lease on life

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The first thing 7-year-old Laron Jones does when he shows up at No Limits Boxing Academy is ask gym owner Josh Mercado what his job is that day.
It’s payback for the boxing shoes Mercado gave Jones.
Sometimes, Mercado hands Jones a mop. Other times, he gives him a broom.
“We don’t enable kids here,” Mercado said. “We empower them.”
The past 14 months, the nonprofit No Limits gym has become a lifeline for nearly 100 Cape May County kids, teens and young adults.
Rich or poor, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is welcomed. No Limits is sanctioned by USA Boxing.
“A lot of these kids have a lot of energy,” Mercado said, “and they don’t have an outlet for that energy. It’s more complex than getting on the treadmill and going for a run. It has to be a meaningful experience. There’s a great connection between mind and body.”
Nasean Murray used to dodge school. He’d show up in the morning but never attend class.
Now, the 21-year-old from Woodbine has spent almost a year at No Limits. The southpaw just fought and won his first amateur fight.
“I started coming here because I was looking for a way for me to control my anger,” Murray said. “Boxing has helped me mentally, physically and spiritually. Being here has put me in a better place to succeed.”
Where would Murray be if he didn’t find No Limits?
“Nowhere good,” he said.
Ayden Carty rode by No Limits on a bike with his friend nine months ago and decided to check out the gym. Now, the 14-year-old from Middle Township is at the gym almost every day and has lost 55 pounds.
“My mind got straightened up,” Carty said. “I think smarter.”
Mercado, 36, is the force behind No Limits.
He went 6-1 during a three-year pro boxing career as a welterweight from 2009-12. Ring announcers introduced him as Josh “No Limits” Mercado.
Mercado graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School, where he played point guard for the basketball team. He gave up boxing to concentrate on his career as a psychology and sociology teacher at Cape May County Technical High School, where he also became the head boys basketball coach for six seasons ending in 2020.
He stepped down from coaching and began to pursue his longtime plan of opening a gym.
“Boxing exposes your character,” Mercado said. “The (boxing workouts) truly don’t start until you’re fatigued, and then it becomes all about your ability to push through that fatigue and break that barrier between quitting and continuing the workout. That translates very well into life for our kids, many of whom have extenuating circumstances.”
No Limits is in a non-descript warehouse-type building behind a car repair shop on Route 47 in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.
There’s a boxing ring in the center of the facility surrounded by several heavy bags. The place includes a lounge upstairs, where the youngsters order pizza and watch fights and talk about everything from girlfriend troubles to whether there can be a god in an often cruel world.
The building is still under construction. Bathrooms and showers are being installed on the first floor. The young boxers dug the trenches for the bathroom.
No Limits is more than a gym. Kids and teens show up right after school. They eat a snack and do their homework. They train from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and then clean up the gym.
“We can’t take all the kids home,” Mercado said, “but we can limit the time they spend at home.”
The No Limits rules hang on the wall of the gym. They include be on time, be prepared and no social media. On Wednesday, while boxers jumped rope, Mercado approached one teen and told him to take out his ear buds. Boxers must refer to coaches as sir or ma’am.
Rule 10 on the wall might be the most important of all. It says, “We are not victims.”
“We run a very tight ship,” Mercado said. “We’re very old school. A lot of that has gotten lost in the cellphone generation.”
Also on the wall are flags for the U.S. military’s six branches of service.
“Everything here is very red, white and blue,” Mercado said. “Two of our kids last year went to the Navy. It’s a great direction for our kids to go if they don’t have anything else.”
Mercado is quick to point out he got plenty of help to start No Limits.
Middle Township police Chief Chris Leusner and Cape May police Chief Dekon Fashaw Sr. have supported the project from the start. Cape May County residents, such as the Von Savage and Catanoso families and individuals such as Chalie Hook and Mike Provenzano, have provided financial support. No Limits has raised about $185,000 since it opened, Mercado said.
“These people allow us to function and be here,” he said.
Mercado treats the boxers like they’re his own children. He proudly shows visitors a video of Jones hitting the pads in rapid fashion. The gym is as much a home to Mercado as it is to the boxers it serves.
