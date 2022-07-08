Middle Township approves spending $345,000 for emergency services

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Wednesday approved a $345,000 emergency appropriation for dispatch services for police, fire and other emergencies.

“It was a mistake that was made in our budgetary process,” said Mayor Tim Donohue after the meeting. This year, the township moved to the Cape May County regional dispatch, in a shared services agreement approved last year. The change took effect this spring, with Middle officials touting both the expected cost savings and improved safety.

The resolution was read at the meeting, but not discussed by committee members when it came to a vote.

After the meeting, Donohue said the township had budgeted money to dismantle its dispatch center and fund new training, as well as removing some salaries from the budget that were no longer needed, but failed to include funds to cover the payments to the county to use the service.

“On the other side of the ledger, we have to pay the county,” Donohue said.

In announcing the change in October, the township projected a savings of $264,000 this year, compared to the township continuing to operate its own dispatch for police, fire and emergency services. That amounts to about a penny on the tax rate for every $100 of assessed value.

Cape May County began the regional 911 call center in 2018 and, since then, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest and Lower Township all have transferred their dispatch services to the county. Last summer, a lightning strike at the Cape May City Hall fried the dispatch computers, accelerating that community’s move to the county system. Cape May had also served as the dispatch center for Cape May Point and West Cape May.