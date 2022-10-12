Middle Township approves new rules on campground structures

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No one who has struggled with a tent pole or spent a night in a rainstorm under leaky nylon would describe Debbie Rodia’s site as camping.

At the back of the Old Stagecoach Campground, she has a mobile home with loft ceilings and a sunroom often described as a Florida room. The site rules say the spots cannot be used year-round, but from the galley-style kitchen to the library and entertainment center in front of the couch, it appears indistinguishable from a home.

That’s part of the problem, according to Middle Township officials, who want to reassert the fact that Rodia, her neighbors and others in the hundreds of similar sites throughout the township are emphatically not homes.

Last week, Township Committee unanimously approved an amendment to the ordinance governing the sites, imposing new limits on what additions can be placed on the trailers.

They want decks and additions like the Rodia’s Florida room to be purchased pre-made, not built on site as has been the practice.

Site owners at the Old Stagecoach Campground turned out to the Township Committee meeting to object to the changes, and hired attorney Norm Briggs to represent them, arguing that their campground is different than others.

Like only one other campground in the township, each site is owned individually, with a condominium board running the park.

Rodia is a board member, and Ron Zitter is the board president. Both spoke at the recent committee meeting.

According to Zitter, in the past, the condo association board worked closely with township officials on how additions could be installed at the sites. After Superstorm Sandy a decade ago, increasing safety was a priority, and new additions prioritized structural integrity.

Under the new township ordinance, he said, owners will end up spending more money for a less secure structure.

In nearby Upper Township, a similar issue arose this year, with the township seeking to limit the placement of roofs over trailers. In that discussion in June, officials said they did not want to see the campgrounds become year-round residences, potentially sending kids to the school district and increasing local taxes.

That was not cited in Middle Township, where officials focused on safety issues.

Township administrator Kimberly Osmundsen said at the meeting that fire officials, the township construction official and others inspected current campgrounds this year.

“What we found was alarming, to be frank. Hazards. Life hazards,” she said. She did not say in which of about 15 campgrounds in the township the hazardous situations were found.

Many structures appeared to have been completed without permits, said Daniel Speigel, the township construction official.

“It got totally out of control,” he said at the meeting. “Whatever you’re living in, it’s supposed to be removable. At the end of the day, that’s what a campground is.”

If a hurricane were heading up the coast, he said, campers could pull up stakes and be far away before it arrived.

The township also has mobile home parks, which are designated as year-round homes. The “park model: trailers in Old Stagecoach Campground, and other campgrounds in the township, are indistinguishable from those used in mobile home parks. They are not attached to a foundation, but they will not just hook up to the hitch on the family car, either.

“I still have wheels underneath my trailer. Most of us do. But I’m not pulling my trailer out if there’s a storm. I’m getting out of here, and I’m leaving the trailer,” Rodia told committee members. “I can’t pull it with my vehicle.”

“I think that in and of itself is a problem,” said Speigel.

The campground is more like a summer community, according to Zitter and Rodia. The same families return year after year, sometimes for generations, and the trailers stay where they have been placed throughout the year. The water is shut off for the winter, and the rules say the owners cannot stay through the year, but they indicated they can visit on weekends in the off season, getting water from the bath house that remains open.

Zitter lives in Elverson, Pennsylvania. Rodia’s year-round address is in Hamilton Township in Mercer County.

Walking through the site, Rodia points to one trailer that was moved to a new location when a new owner bought the land it was on. But that is clearly the exception. When she bought her site, she also bought the trailer, Florida room and all.

New sites with additions have a portion of the roof overlapping the existing mobile home. That had been a requirement, Rodia said.

Township officials say any addition must be removable. Speigel brought up some sites where a structure was built around an existing trailer.

According to Zitter, even when a trailer is replaced, it is not driven off the site. Instead, it is demolished, much the same way a house would be. They are not on foundations, but it sounds like they are not exactly mobile.

“You don’t move them. They stay,” he said. The trailers are sometimes delivered with high ceilings, and are otherwise made to look as homey as possible. “They look really nice. They’ve got all these things that look like a house but they’re not.”

Mayor Tim Donohue said the township needed to take action.

“We don’t go looking for trouble. We have plenty of work to do in a town of 72 square miles,” he said. “We have over 1,400 campsites in the community. It’s a big job to look after that.”

The Old Stagecoach Campground is set at the end of an easy-to-miss side street off Stagecoach Road. While other campgrounds and summer resorts have large signs and gates at the entrance, this one has a tiny sign on a mailbox and another warning against trespassing that can only be seen after heading down that road.

The site is surrounded by preserved land on either side, with a salt pond set in the back.

Rodia said it was a farm long ago, before becoming a camping resort, with the sites sold individually in the 1980s when it had already been in operation for many years.

Each owner gets an individual tax bill. The assessment does not include the trailer — that counts as a vehicle, not a property improvements — but the decks and other additions can be taxed.

At the committee meeting, owners questioned those tax bills, and one woman complained that she would not be able to make the same improvements to her trailer as a relative just completed, even though it was legal last year and she has already had plans drawn up.

The ordinance was approved unanimously. Rodia said the township has agreed to meet with members of the campground board to see if any accommodations could be made for their properties.

Zitter said the township seems to be reasonable.

“We understand where the township is coming from. They don’t want split levels or a rancher built back there,” Zitter said.