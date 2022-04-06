Middle Township approves deal with Inspira for ambulance response

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Middle Township Committee on Monday approved a two-year deal with Inspira Medical Centers Inc. to provide ambulance services for the township.

It follows a similar agreement made by Lower Township in July, privatizing the township’s emergency medical services.

The township plans to work with Inspira and the current EMS employees to try to find positions for them with the new privatized service, Mayor Tim Donohue said at the meeting. He described it as a tough decision and praised the work of the local first responders. Under the contract, Inspira Medical Centers Inc. will receive $100,000 a year for two years, with an option to extend that for three additional years.

According to Donohue, the agreement will mean a savings for the township, but he said that was not the motivation for moving forward with the deal.

Middle Township’s paid EMS crew, known as the Township of Middle EMS, is understaffed, Donohue said on Monday.

There is usually a staff of 12, Donohue said. Currently, there are five members, along with several part-time members, serving a community of more than 18,000 residents and more than 70 square miles.

With increasing requirements for training and increasingly expensive equipment, Donohue was not certain the township could get the paid EMS back to its full staff.

“To get back to that would be a very significant investment, at a time when we don’t even know if we can find those people,” Donohue said.

It’s been increasingly difficult to find staff for paid ambulance services and volunteers for the unpaid crews, both in Middle Township and throughout New Jersey and across the country, according to multiple news reports.

“We have struggled to maintain staffing with our paid EMS. That’s not unique to Middle. It’s happening all over the state,” Donohue said.

There are three ambulance services in Middle Township, the paid members of the Township of Middle EMS, the all-volunteer Middle Township Ambulance Corps and the Rio Grande Rescue Squad, which is also volunteer.

No one from the Rio Grande squad responded to requests for an interview made through social media and via email Tuesday. The phone number listed for the volunteer squad rang instead at the Township of Middle EMS headquarters.

Sean McDevitt, the chief of the Township of Middle EMS, attended the meeting on Monday, but did not address committee and did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. A member who answered the phone in the morning said no one was available to comment, but promised to relay a message.

After the meeting, members of the volunteer Middle Township Ambulance Corps said they plan to continue operations much as they have for decades, except they will be working with Inspira crews rather than the township EMS.

Ambulance Corps President Debra Rue and Chief Joe Egan said after the meeting that they were not going anywhere. Rue said the volunteer organization reached out to Inspira to find a way to work together under the new arrangement.

The future of the Rio Grande Rescue Squad seems less clear. Donohue said that will be up to the squad members, but indicated that attempts to discuss the future of the squad with members were not successful.

At the meeting, Township Committee ratified an agreement with the volunteer Middle Township Ambulance Corps to provide emergency medical services in the township. The volunteer company will be paid $40,000 this year to cover the service.

According to Kim Krauss, the township business administrator, the township had helped fund the volunteer companies in the past, including helping cover some expenses. While a resolution ratified the contract with the volunteer Middle Township Ambulance Corps, including the payment for this year, there was no such agreement approved with the Rio Grande Rescue Squad.

Rue said the Middle Township Ambulance Corps is looking for more volunteers.

Donohue said it has been difficult to keep the volunteer organizations going.

“Both have struggled to survive on their own. We suggested a couple of years ago that they might consider consolidating,” he said, but that did not happen.

Krause said Inspira was the only company to respond to a request for proposals for ambulance services. She said the company will provide more for township residents at a savings to taxpayers, estimating the annual savings at $590,000 across multiple budget line items.

In Lower Township, members of the former Rescue Squad let township officials know last year that it was unlikely to remain in operation through the summer. One of those was Tom Conrad, a member of Township Council and a captain with the rescue squad, who cited COVID-19 as a major factor, making training more difficult and volunteers more reluctant.

But even before the pandemic, Lower Township officials said at the time, the Rescue Squad struggled with mounting debt and falling numbers of volunteers. Both Conrad and Mayor Frank Sippel said Inspira offered jobs to most of the squad members, meaning the crews knew the area well from the start.

“They’ve been in Lower for almost a year. We’ve paid close attention to that and talked with Lower Township. They’re very happy with Inspira,” Donohue said.

Inspira is set to take over the ambulance response in the township in June.

Inspira Health also has 911 ambulance contracts with Linwood and Northfield in Atlantic County and Fairfield Township, Maurice River Township and Downe Township in Cumberland County. They recently added Belleplain, Krauss said, and the company's ambulances are often in Middle Township serving the Cape Regional Medical Center in the Cape May Court House section.

Officials say the agreement comes with mixed feelings over the loss of the township EMS.

Committee members Jim Norris and Theron “Ike” Gandy praised the work of the volunteers and the paid members of the township’s EMS squad.

“Sean, you should be very proud of the work that you’ve done for the people of Middle Township,” Norris said to McDevitt. “Speaking for the people of Middle Township I want to thank you all for your service.”

The decision was not made quickly, nor was it easy, Gandy said.

“Time’s pushing on our back door here,” he said.

“Sean and I have known each other since we were born. Our fathers served together in the police department,” Donohue said to McDevitt at the meeting. “The decisions that we take are often difficult.”

He said the township has struggled with emergency medical services since before the pandemic.

“COVID seemed to exacerbate the cracks in the system,” he said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

