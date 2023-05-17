MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday unanimously approved a $30.78 million budget, which includes an increase in the local tax rate that will cost the average property owner about $225 more next year.

Township officials say they have worked to cut costs, including by privatizing emergency medical services, joining the county emergency dispatch center and entering an agreement with North Wildwood to share a construction official.

But officials cited a revenue shortfall and a slow recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 shutdowns. That has meant even though the total spending in the budget is down slightly comparted to last year, the cost to taxpayers will increase by 2.95%.

“While the state of New Jersey continues to hold billions of dollars of COVID funding in its surplus, in 2023 Middle Township will not receive the nearly $1 million in COVD relief funding that helped balance the municipal budget in 2021 and 2022,” reads a statement from the township.

The tax rate increases by 4.76 cents per $100 of assessed property value under the budget. With a local purpose tax rate of 56.7 cents for every $100 of assessed value, the owner of a property assessed at $400,000 would owe $2,268 in township taxes, which does not include county and school taxes. That’s up $225.74 compared to last year.

The township budget includes a $5.5 million sewer utility and a $25.3 million current fund.

Mayor Tim Donohue said many towns in Cape May County are also increasing taxes, citing both inflation and a big spike in the cost of participation in the state health benefits plan, calling it a substantial increase in the township’s health care costs.

“The cost of government has risen,” Donohue said.

“Town after town after town has been suffering the same thing,” said Leon Costello, the township auditor who fulfills a similar role in several towns. He said he has not seen a year like this one before in his decades in working with municipal budgets. “These increases were ridiculous.”

Costello said costs should stabilize after this year.

“A lot of the circumstances, we really have no control over,” Donohue said. He said the township would seek new revenue to reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Not everyone at the meeting was convinced.

One resident at the meeting said her property taxes continued to rise, but she did not see much benefit.

By chance, her comments were interrupted by the township fire siren, which made much of what she had to say inaudible.

Donohue said the township taxes account for less than a quarter of the local tax bill, which also includes county and school taxes, and said the township has rarely increased taxes.

“I could sit here for an hour talking about all the good things that have been done with that money,” Donohue said. “All you have to do is drive around the town.”

He said Middle Township has issues to deal with, but there has been a noticeable improvement, including to the quality of life. He said many of the increases in expenses are outside the township’s control.

“The cost spikes impacting the 2023 budget include a 12% increase in state pension contributions, a 23% increase in state health benefits costs, and double-digit percentage increases in utility costs for fuel, electric, natural gas and internet services,” reads a statement released by the township after the vote. “Per-employee costs have risen because of contractual obligations and the need for the township to remain competitive in attracting and retaining a well-qualified and committed workforce.”