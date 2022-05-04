Middle Township approves budget with tax increase

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Township Committee Monday unanimously approved a $24.4 million budget, which includes an increase in the local tax rate.

Township officials cited reductions in revenue connected to the pandemic, higher salaries and increased costs due to inflation.

“It’s sort of a perfect storm that we’re all being exposed to. You can kind of bury your head in the sand or you can be proactive on how you respond to it,” said Mayor Tim Donohue at the meeting. “I think that’s what we’ve done with this budget.”

Township workers also saw an increase, both union employees and those who are not union, with an increase in the minimum starting salary.

The minimum varies by departments, but for instance, someone starting full-time with the public works department will now make at least $35,000 a year, and make at least $27,500 a year in any department in the first year of working full time. The minimum hourly rate is $15.

Donohue described the step as necessary to hire and retain good employees. Other members of the Township Committee said local salaries had been increasing to the point where someone serving ice cream in the summer could make more than some full-time township employees.

Officials described the budget as a balancing act.

“I think we’ve done a hell of a job,” said Committeeman Theron “Ike” Gandy at the meeting.

“You know, none of us comes here today happy that we have to raise taxes,” said Donohue. “But we don’t exist in a vacuum. Our town faces the same pressures that any business faces. If you talk to any local business, they struggle to hire, they struggle to keep help. They struggle to keep costs down.”

The budget includes a local tax rate of 51.88 cents for every $100 of assessed value, an increase of 2.68 cents or almost 5.5% compared to last year. That means the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 will owe $1,556.40 in municipal taxes this year. That does not include county or school taxes, or other assessments such as fire district taxes.

Just over 69 percent of the taxes paid by township property owners go to the school or county, said township chief financial officer David Elliot at the meeting. He said this year’s budget presented challenges, citing the remaining economic effects of COVID-19 and the global supply chain issues.

“Township revenues have not fully returned to the pre-pandemic levels,” Elliot said.

The township received a little over $1.9 million in aid under the federal American Rescue Plan, a multibillion-dollar effort to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic. The current budget includes about $981,000 from the federal program.

“You’re using all of the American Rescue money to fund this budget,” said Leon Costello, the township’s auditor. “This is the last piece of it.”

Before the final vote, committee members voted to amend the budget to include a $300,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation for work on Magnolia Drive.

Costello said accepting the grant would have no impact on the tax rate.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

