MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Advocates raised a persistent question at the Monday Township Committee meeting as officials considered an ordinance preventing people from living in tents: Where are they supposed to go?

People on both sides of the issue attended the public hearing on the ordinance, which Mayor Tim Donohue described as a necessary step to deal with encampments in the woods, primarily in the Rio Grande section of the township.

The committee unanimously approved the ordinance.

Residents of Rio Grande, speaking in favor of the ordinance, described problems with crime, drug abuse and examples of mental illness on the part of the unhoused. The situation must be addressed, they told committee members.

But for those who rely on tents pitched out of view, and those who advocate on their behalf, there are no other options for too many people.

“I think everybody’s missing the point here,” said James Morris, who described himself as one of the unhoused in Rio Grande. “You’re setting up a scenario with no homeless shelter, and no place for people to go, and then fining them for sleeping in public. I think we all will agree, everybody will go to sleep … it’s a life-sustaining activity.”

The ordinance includes fines of up to $2,000 for violations. Morris said he expects a sweep of the encampments to follow the ordinance approval.

“You’re setting up a situation where just to live, you’re breaking the law,” Morris said.

“This isn’t regulating sleep. It’s regulating structures,” township attorney Matt Rooney said.

Other speakers questioned the inclusion of a fine in the ordinance, including Chris South, who said even a small fine could lead to serious consequences for someone with no resources, with a delay in payments resulting in further charges.

“If they had money, they’d be in a room, in a motel,” said Johnnie Walker, a member of the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee of Cape May County and part of the Disabled American Veterans of New Jersey. He said there are nowhere near enough shelters for veterans who need them, and some organizations provide a tent and sleeping bag for veterans who do not have other options.

“We don’t have enough shelters and enough places to put them in,” Walker said.

“We have to be concerned about health and safety. Some of the structures that we’re talking about, I wouldn’t want to see veterans sleeping in,” said Rooney at the meeting.

Donohue raised concerns he mentioned at previous meetings, including when the ordinance was introduced. The township receives complaints from property owners about tents on their land, or finds encampments on protected state land.

Sometimes, there are fires, or mounds of trash, and even without those concerns, there are no sanitary facilities for people to live in those areas. Donohue said the township needs to balance the rights of the unhoused with the rights of property owners and the concerns of residents.

The township wants to help, Donohue said, but the issue is a national concern and well beyond the resources of a single municipality. Middle Township works with Volunteers of America and local groups like Cape Hope to connect people with what services are available, and police are participating in a program to have mental health professionals respond to some calls.

He said the governing body cares about everyone in the township.

“I realize that’s not the narrative that’s out there,” he said. “We have to take a balanced approach.”

Several residents supported the ordinance, saying the situation requires action.

Walt Belles said he grew up in Rio Grande and described the current circumstances as disgusting.

“We have kids we’re trying to raise. This is a community that is going downhill fast,” Belles said. He and other residents said they were not trying to harm those without homes but believe something needs to be done.

“You don’t understand the crime and the stuff that comes with these homeless camps. We’re not talking about a veteran that doesn’t have the money to live in a house,” Belles said. “We’re talking about criminals that are coming down here from Philly, from New York.”

He said the police deal with some people over and over.

“What we need to consider is the crime, and the drugs, and the trash and the attacks on people that is going on. There is elderly people that won’t get out of their car in Wawa. There is people scared to death in Rio Grande,” Belles said.

Some speaking against the ordinance described it as inhumane.

“I’m not here to attack this committee. I’m here to denounce this action to further humble our downtrodden,” said Sam Kelly, who blamed business groups for seeking to remove or hide the homeless.

Jim Chew, who told the committee he gives out tents and offers guidance on the best place to pitch them, said even the other unhoused people complain about those who steal or cause problems, but he spoke against the ordinance.

Not every advocate for the unhoused thinks the ordinance is a bad idea.

Denise South, executive director of Cape Hope, called it a step in the right direction.

“It’s a step to making a healthy community, and it’s also a step that is going to allow us to move forward to a solution,” South said. She said the county could have had a community care center built years ago.

“And yes, there are those who will always resist coming inside. But that population is small versus the population that we are now seeing coming into our offices, into our agencies, who are becoming homeless,” she said.

The ordinance will not apply to campgrounds, which by law are not supposed to be used as permanent housing. Rooney said there are other carve-outs, such as for kids camping out in the backyard, for garden sheds or for shade shelters by someone’s pool.

Donohue said the township has sought help, including from the state.

“We’re one small town,” said Donohue. “Sort of the brunt of the homeless problem in Cape May County resides in our town. And we do the best we can on a daily basis.”