Middle Township approves $22.87 million spending plan for 2021

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Taxes are up under a $22.87 million municipal budget unanimously approved by Township Committee on Monday, but by less than originally proposed.
As introduced, this year’s budget would have increased the local tax rate by 2 cents per $100 of assessed value, set to be the first tax hike in two years. Instead, federal aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a new revenue source, will trim that increase to less than a penny.
As approved, the budget includes a tax rate of 49.2 cents for every $100 of assessed value, which translates to $1,476 in township taxes on a house assessed at $300,000, not including school and county taxes.
That’s up 8/10ths of a cent compared to last year’s budget, or $24 more a year for the same theoretical $300,000 property.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Perhaps cannabis stores are not such a hot topic after all.
Federal dollars aimed at pandemic relief made a big difference. Like most towns, Middle Township saw revenues plummet in 2020, putting the township in a hole for 2021. The budget includes $921,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan, which township auditor Leon Costello said was half of the total $1.84 million township share of the $1.7 billion pouring into New Jersey cities under the $1.9 trillion plan.
The township revenues for 2020 fell more than $500,000 short of what was anticipated, mostly from the hotel occupancy tax, municipal court and construction fees. The township looked to dig into its budget surplus to help fill the hole.
Another boost comes from a new law that requires hospitals to provide community service payments to towns where they are located. That will bring in $265,000 from Cape Regional Medical Center, the first year for what is set to be an ongoing revenue source.
“Our goal is always to spend the taxpayer’s money wisely and reluctantly,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “After two years without a tax rate increase, we face a modest bump, driven by the unprecedented circumstances of the past year.”
The committee also moved to raise its minimum hourly wage for part-time workers to $15 an hour and increase its base starting salary from $24,990 to $27,500. Officials cited the shortage of seasonal workers hitting shore communities hard this summer as the reason for the increase.
