Middle Township approves $22.87 million spending plan for 2021

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Taxes are up under a $22.87 million municipal budget unanimously approved by Township Committee on Monday, but by less than originally proposed.

As introduced, this year’s budget would have increased the local tax rate by 2 cents per $100 of assessed value, set to be the first tax hike in two years. Instead, federal aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a new revenue source, will trim that increase to less than a penny.

As approved, the budget includes a tax rate of 49.2 cents for every $100 of assessed value, which translates to $1,476 in township taxes on a house assessed at $300,000, not including school and county taxes.

That’s up 8/10ths of a cent compared to last year’s budget, or $24 more a year for the same theoretical $300,000 property.

Federal dollars aimed at pandemic relief made a big difference. Like most towns, Middle Township saw revenues plummet in 2020, putting the township in a hole for 2021. The budget includes $921,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan, which township auditor Leon Costello said was half of the total $1.84 million township share of the $1.7 billion pouring into New Jersey cities under the $1.9 trillion plan.