Middle Township announces return of July 4 celebration
Middle Township announces return of July 4 celebration

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township is bringing back its Fourth of July celebration this year.

The township announced Wednesday an Independence Day celebration that will include games, live music, food and fireworks. The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Clarence Davis Complex on Goshen Road in Cape May Court House.

Games will include oversized Jenga, checkers, Connect 4 and tic-tac-toe, hula hoops, balloon toss, three-legged races and a pie-eating contest. The Animal House band will perform, and there will be several food vendors.

“There’s no better time to celebrate our freedoms than the Fourth of July, and we’re excited to spend this holiday with residents and friends,” Mayor Tim Donohue said in a news release. “Middle Township is a community like no other, and we look forward to being reunited for more celebratory events like this one.”

Last year's event was postponed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— John Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

