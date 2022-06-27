 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township amends redevelopment plans

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee approved three ordinances last week as part of an affordable housing agreement. Two will amend the redevelopment plan for two areas of the township that have been declared in need of redevelopment while the third amends the township’s affordable housing ordinance.

According to Mayor Tim Donohue, the changes are part of a settlement agreement reached with the Fair Share Housing Center, a process that has taken years. He said that agreement must still be approved by a judge.

If approved, the agreement would grant the township immunity to what are called “builders remedy” lawsuits, which can allow a developer to sidestep local zoning laws.

According to Donohue, the amendments will help encourage affordable housing as part of projects within the areas in need of redevelopment. They include a swath of undeveloped land off Indian Trail Road, which includes multiple lots and where previous proposed projects have fallen through, and a redevelopment area in the Rio Grande section of the township, originally approved in 2018.

As Donohue put it, the changes will increase the “realistic opportunities” for affordable housing within the zones. There was no public comment made on the ordinances.

The township was in negotiation with the Fair Share Housing Center beginning in 2019. In January, both parties announced an agreement on a fair share housing plan. Under the Mount Laurel doctrine, municipalities in New Jersey have a constitutional obligation to provide opportunities for affordable housing.

