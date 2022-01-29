Middle Township, advocacy group reach affordable housing deal

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — After years of negotiations — some friendly, some not — the township has reached a deal with the Fair Share Housing Center on the township’s affordable housing obligations.
The settlement agreement still must go before a judge, which is set to happen in mid-March, but Mayor Tim Donohue expects that to go smoothly.
“I think we’ve come to a fair agreement,” he said Friday. “We’re in favor of affordable housing. We just want to do it in a way that makes sense for Middle Township.”
The housing center seems happy, too.
“We are pleased with the settlement in Middle Township, and see it as a significant step forward for affordable housing in Cape May County, as it is the largest town to settle in the county thus far,” said Alex Staropoli, director of advocacy and communications with the Fair Share Housing Center.
With the Council on Affordable Housing essentially out of the picture, New Jersey courts have looked to the advocacy organization Fair Share Housing Center to negotiate affordable housing plans with communities. Under the Mount Laurel doctrine, municipalities in New Jersey have a constitutional obligation to provide opportunities for affordable housing.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Fair Share Housing Center has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn rece…
According to Donohue, most of the negotiations with the Fair Share Housing Center were amicable, but there was a rocky stretch last year.
He blamed “outside agitators” who reached out to the center with concerns about the Whitesboro section of the township, a historically Black community with roots in the Reconstruction era. Donohue said he did not know who made the calls, and said he has not tried to find out, but described them as politically motivated.
The settlement includes a fair share obligation of 320 units through 2025 and focuses new affordable housing in and around the Route 9 corridor of the township, according to Staropoli.
“It also requires that a key redevelopment project near the historic Black community of Whitesboro include a 20% set aside for affordable housing and sets up benchmarks for the 80 affordable family homes to move forward over the next year,” Staropoli wrote in an email Friday.
According to Donohue, the settlement spreads out the affordable housing opportunities, rather than concentrating them into a single project. The agreement will also allow additional density for affordable housing projects.
The Township Committee unanimously approved the agreement at a recent meeting, with no questions from the public. According to Donohue, the agreement will also go before the Planning Board, saying there will be more public discussions.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Township Committee may require developers of new residential projects with…
“It’s all part of a larger plan,” he said, including establishing Smart Growth areas of the township and other long-term planning goals. “There’s still some lifting to do and still a lot of opportunity for public comment.”
The township has been wrestling with affordable housing since before Donohue was first elected a decade ago, he said. Municipalities have faced multiple rounds of affordable housing obligations, with many towns complaining of shifting rules.
“It’s been going on forever,” Donohue said. “There’s always going to be another round.”
The talks with the Fair Share Housing Center began in 2019. At a low ebb in 2021, center representatives accused the township of dragging its feet and suggested the township’s immunity to lawsuits not be renewed.
That immunity is a potent motivation for towns to reach affordable housing agreements. In essence, if a town does not have an approved affordable housing plan, it can be open to “builders remedy” lawsuits, which can allow developers to sidestep local zoning.
Last fall, the township said it was making progress toward a settlement and that its immunity had been preserved.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Fair Share Housing Center has accused the township of dragging its fee…
The settlement agreement preserves that immunity, Donohue said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.