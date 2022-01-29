Middle Township, advocacy group reach affordable housing deal

Housing advocates seek to overturn Middle's zoning amendments MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Fair Share Housing Center has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn rece…

According to Donohue, most of the negotiations with the Fair Share Housing Center were amicable, but there was a rocky stretch last year.

He blamed “outside agitators” who reached out to the center with concerns about the Whitesboro section of the township, a historically Black community with roots in the Reconstruction era. Donohue said he did not know who made the calls, and said he has not tried to find out, but described them as politically motivated.

The settlement includes a fair share obligation of 320 units through 2025 and focuses new affordable housing in and around the Route 9 corridor of the township, according to Staropoli.

“It also requires that a key redevelopment project near the historic Black community of Whitesboro include a 20% set aside for affordable housing and sets up benchmarks for the 80 affordable family homes to move forward over the next year,” Staropoli wrote in an email Friday.

According to Donohue, the settlement spreads out the affordable housing opportunities, rather than concentrating them into a single project. The agreement will also allow additional density for affordable housing projects.