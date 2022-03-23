 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Middle to ask for state help in funding water connections in Del Haven

  • 0

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday approved an application for grant money to help property owners in the bayside Del Haven section connect to municipal water.

The township spent years working on how to bring municipal water to the area, where many property owners say saltwater intrusion will eventually make their well water undrinkable.

Rather than trying to run a water main from elsewhere in the township, officials reached a deal to bring water from the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority north from the Villas section of Lower Township to Del Haven. An agreement was reached in 2019.

Last fall, the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority approved a $10 million contract to run the water lines.

But in some instances, owners have balked at the $1,600 fee to connect, which is in addition to the money paid to run a line to the property. The connection fee can be paid off over three years without interest. The connection is available to 953 properties, most of them residential, according to Middle Township officials.

People are also reading…

Others question the cost per gallon, which will be higher than that paid by some other public water customers, and certainly more than well water. On Middle Township’s social media account, other residents complained about the expected road closures that will come with the project.

Some were enthusiastic about the plan.

“I can’t wait for clean, fresh drinking water! A little inconvenience now is worth it in the long run,” wrote one resident.

Some who live in Del Haven say their water has a chemical aroma or a bad taste.

The committee approved an application to the Innovative Development Fund through the state Department of Community Affairs' Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.

The fund is available to local governments to support innovative projects, including those that reduce cost and provide efficiencies for the community. The township secured similar grants for Whitesboro water and sewer projects in the early 2000s. If the township receives funding, it will be divided among Del Haven property owners to help cover their plumbing costs.

“We also are aggressively pursuing every possible grant that could offset the costs for low- and moderate-income residents,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “That’s part of our overall objective to give Del Haven residents access to the same service as the rest of the township.”

The vote Wednesday was unanimous. According to Donohue, one speaker raised concerns about the cost to residents, but several other people commented at the meeting in favor of the project.

Officials also expect a safety benefit from the project, giving the Del Haven area fire hydrants for the first time. Work is underway on hydrants, according to the township, with work on the pipes to connect to homes expected to start in June, with one section completed at a time over a year.

“Residents will have up to a year from the time of completion to connect to the fresh water supply,” reads a statement from the township.

The installation of a water main for the Del Haven project will require closing Bayshore Road between Middle and Lower townships for about two weeks. That could start April 4.

The road will remain closed 24 hours a day throughout the two-week period, because the equipment used to drill the tunnel cannot be moved once in position.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones offer lifeline for injured in war-torn Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News