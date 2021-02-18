Middle Thorofare Bridge shut down for a few hours Thursday for emergency repairs

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Middle Thorofare Bridge was shut down Thursday for emergency repairs for a few hours, police said.
CR621 has been shutdown at the Middle Thorofare Bridge due to a sinkhole in the roadway adjacent to the south abutment, Lunds side, police said.
A contractor will be installing a steel roadway plate in the next couple of hours, which will allow the roadway to reopen until a permanent repair can be completed next week, police said.
