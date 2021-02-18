Middle Thorofare Bridge reopens after emergency repairs

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Middle Thorofare Bridge was reopened by 4:15 p.m. Thursday after being shut down for a few hours for emergency repairs, police said.
The temporary repairs to the bridge, which connects the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township with the mainland, have been completed, police said.
Route 621 had been shut down at the bridge due to a sinkhole in the road adjacent to the south abutment, Lunds side, police said.
A contractor installed a steel roadway plate over a couple of hours, which allowed the road to reopen until a permanent repair can be completed next week, police said.
There will still be delays due to the continuing construction, police said.
