Middle seeks opinions for downtown Cape May Court House renovations

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Looking to add "cohesiveness" to Cape May Court House, the township is issuing a survey for suggestions for its downtown area.

The township on Wednesday said the survey is being circulated to residents, visitors and business owners, asking them for ideas on what would make the downtown area more appealing.

The survey can be found online, at surveymonkey.com/r/downtowncmc.

The 16-question survey asks for responses to inquires about how often one visits the downtown area and their prime reasons for doing so.

Cape May County House's downtown is commonly known as a retail spot, with several local businesses stretching along Route 9. It's also a government hub as home to Cape May County Superior Court, the county clerk's office and other entities.

“Before we draw conclusions, we want to get input from the businesses, from the people that live in that area, and from the people who visit the downtown,” said Mayor Tim Donohue in a statement on Wednesday.

Cape May County will join Middle in scouting possibilities for revisions to Mechanic Street and the surrounding intersections, the Township said.

“The county has a strong presence and a keen interest in ensuring that ‘Downtown Court House’ evolves into an even more vibrant, walkable, and appealing downtown,” County Commissioner Will Morey said. “We are enthusiastic to collaborate and invest with the Township to explore ideas and strategies for enhancing circulation and aesthetics in the area while maximizing opportunities for compelling and productive public spaces.”

Empty storefronts, especially along Route 9, interrupt the downtown area's flow, the township said, but officials say they see potential.

“Some changes have been happening organically, so it’s a great time to help that along," Donohue said. "We’re looking to harness the energy that’s already there to create a true sense of place."