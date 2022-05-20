Middle Police say missing 17-year-old girl was safely located

Middle Township police Friday said that Paige Thompson, the 17-year-old girls reported missing Tuesday night, had been located safely.
Thompson was last in contact with her family at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. No other information was provided by police, who thanked the public for its assistance in locating Thompson safely.
