Middle police officers rescue two seniors from early morning house fire Saturday

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Middle Township Police officers rescued two senior citizens from their first-floor apartment in the Rio Grande section of the township after a fire broke out on the second floor Saturday morning.

Frederick Hofstetter, 83, and Susan Hofstetter, 72, were asleep in bed around 5:50 a.m. when officers Mark Bakley and Shawn Rocca responded to a report of a structure fire in the two-story residence at 105 Holly Drive.

The second-floor tenants, two adults and a 4-year-old child, who were already outside the residence, told Bakley and Rocca that the Hofstetters were still inside the residence on the first floor.

The officers were able to enter through a rear sliding glass door and, through fire and smoke, located the Hofstetters, awoke them, and led them and their dog to safety.

The Rio Grande and Green Creek fire departments responded and extinguished the fire.

Middle Township EMS and the Cape May County Fire Marshall’s Office also responded. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidentally started by a cigarette butt left on the second-floor deck.

