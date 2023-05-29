Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Growing up, Christopher Leusner did not envision a career in law enforcement.

“I thought I was going to be a major league baseball player,” Leusner said in a recent interview.

He said he still holds the hitting record at Middle Township High School and played college ball. A friend’s father spoke to him about becoming a police officer.

“I really liked being part of a team. And helping people,” Leusner said.

After a summer as a temporary officer in Wildwood, he started with the Middle Township Police Department in 1997.

He’s set to retire as chief Wednesday after a 26-year career. He’s led the department since 2009, and served as president of the Cape May County Association of Police Chiefs from 2015 to 2017. From June 2019 to June 2020, Leusner headed the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

This year, Leusner is running for Township Committee. In a recent interview, he remained careful about phrasing his plans with “if I’m elected,” but he appears close to a shoe-in, with no challenge in the June primary for the Republican nomination and no Democratic challenger in the general election in November.

There is still a possibility of a challenge from an independent candidate, but most in the community assume Leusner will replace Tim Donohue, the current mayor who withdrew his reelection plans in favor of the chief.

Township officials have chosen Capt. Jennifer DeLanzo to replace Leusner as top cop. She will be the first woman to lead the Middle Township Police Department and the third female police chief in Cape May County.

She joined the department as a patrol officer after graduating from the Cape May County Police Academy in 2000. She said Tuesday she does not plan any major changes in department operations, although she indicated some things will be different when she takes over Leusner’s corner office.

“He’s done a fantastic job as chief,” she said.

‘Community problem-oriented policing’

In a wide-ranging interview as he gets close to retirement, Leusner spoke about his approach to policing and about the changes he has seen in his career. He described enforcement as a vital tool for police but said arrests and citations cannot be the only tool. Departments also need to look at prevention and intervention to improve community safety.

“We’ve put resources and money and effort in all three categories,” he said. That includes a new program spearheaded by county Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland that recently started in Middle and Lower townships in which a mental health professional will respond with officers to some calls.

The department works closely with the organization Volunteers of America to help people connect with social services, he said, and the department has worked with addiction recovery groups.

Statistics helped drive how the department allocated resources, which has put the Rio Grande section of the township in focus and brought more attention to traffic enforcement along a stretch of Route 47 where Leusner said there have been some horrific accidents.

“Community problem-oriented policing is not a program. It’s not a policy. It’s a philosophy, and I believe we live that here,” Leusner said.

The department was one of the first in the state to enact a Handle with Care program, which as part of the statewide association of police chiefs, Leusner was able to pitch to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The program is now in effect statewide, creating a framework for police dealing with children who have witnessed or been involved in traumatic events, including informing schools that the children could require extra patience and attention in the aftermath.

Police would communicate with schools when a student was in trouble, he said, but before enacting the program, there was no official notification if a child witnessed domestic violence, a car crash or an overdose.

“The school really didn’t know that the kid was carrying that trauma with them,” Leusner said. “I know that has had a positive effect on kids’ lives.”

Leusner cited other programs, such as events with children in different grade levels, the ongoing police camp each summer, and the popular officer trading cards, which any child can request from a Middle cop.

It’s all part of presenting officers as involved and responsible adults to the children of Middle Township, Leusner said.

“If you have a problem or you don’t know where to go or what to do, you can always come to a Middle Township police officer, and the Middle Township officers care about you,” he said. “Because they do. They care about our kids, and they care about our community.”

The image of police officers in the national imagination has changed, he said. That has had an effect, including in the recruitment of new officers in the township and beyond.

“That worries me,” he said.

In 2020, when Leusner was speaking regularly with state officials on the rapidly changing recommendations for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Middle saw some of the Black Lives Matter events that took place across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

At the intersection of Routes 9 and 47, protesters blocked the busiest area of the township. At the end of the event, officers and protesters joined hands in the street in prayer.

Leusner said he has heard complaints from some residents who wanted a more aggressive response, but he said he was proud of his officers and said that night started conversations with the community that continue today.

Emboldened teenagers

That year also saw the start of a major change in policing, with the approval of a referendum legalizing marijuana. Leusner said he has not seen significant problems with the adult use of the drug, which remains illegal at the federal level, but he took issue with changes made to state law as part of the legalization of cannabis, which place new limits on police interactions with juveniles.

Many offenses result in a warning, including possession of alcohol or marijuana under the age of 18, and there is a possibility of charges being filed against officers who exceed the state’s limits.

That has had a chilling effect on police, Leusner said, and he believes it is also part of the problem with recruitment. He says the changes have emboldened teenagers, leading to problems in the beach communities, and potentially contributed to an unsanctioned car rally in the area last September, although other factors were at play there.

The worst accidents took place in Wildwood on a Saturday, but on Friday, Middle police had their hands full trying to control crowds that moved quickly from one parking lot to another. Leusner said he had never seen anything like it in his career.

“It was complete chaos,” he said. “We were able to restore order. It took a while.”

Local towns and state representatives are working to ensure it does not happen again, Leusner said.

Family life

Leusner graduated from Middle Township High School in 1994.

His parents live in the Cape May Court House section of the township, while he lives in Swainton with his wife, Natalia, stepdaughters Sophia, 15, and Angela, 16, and sons Christopher, 12, and Cole, 10.

His father, Chuck Leusner, was a teacher at Middle Township High School and spent years on the Township Committee, from 1982 until 2006, when township government was a Democratic stronghold in a Republican county.

Leusner said his father does not mind that he is running as a Republican.

“He supports me,” Leusner said. “He knows that I’m my own person and have my own views, and he loves and supports me, even if we maybe don’t agree all the time.”