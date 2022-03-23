Middle plans to ask for state help in funding water connections in Del Haven

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee was set Wednesday evening to approve an application for grant money to help property owners in the bayside Del Haven section connect to municipal water.

The township spent years working on how to bring municipal water to the area, where many property owners say saltwater intrusion will eventually make their well water undrinkable.

Rather than trying to run a water main from elsewhere in the township, officials reached a deal to bring water from the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority north from the Villas section of Lower Township to Del Haven. An agreement was reached in 2019.

Last fall, the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority approved a $10 million contract to run the water lines.

But in some instances, owners have balked at the $1,600 fee to connect, which is in addition to the money paid to run a line to the property. The connection fee can be paid off over three years without interest. The connection is available to 953 properties, most of them residential, according to Middle Township officials.

Others question the cost per gallon, which will be higher than some other public water customers, and certainly more than well water. On Middle Township’s social media account, other residents complained about the expected road closures that will come with the project.

Some were enthusiastic about the plan.

“I can’t wait for clean, fresh drinking water! A little inconvenience now is worth it in the long run,” wrote one resident.

Some who live in Del Haven say their water has a chemical aroma or a bad taste.

The committee was set to approve an application to the Innovative Development Fund through the state Department of Community Affairs Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.

The fund is available to local governments to support innovative projects, including those that reduce cost and provide efficiencies for the community. The township secured similar grants for the Whitesboro water and sewer projects in the early 2000s. If Middle Township receives funding, it will be divided among Del Haven property owners to help cover their plumbing costs.

“We also are aggressively pursuing every possible grant that could offset the costs for low- and moderate-income residents,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “That’s part of our overall objective to give Del Haven residents access to the same service as the rest of the township.”

Officials also expect a safety benefit from the project, giving the Del Haven area fire hydrants for the first time. Work is underway on hydrants, according to the township, with work on the pipes to connect to homes expected to start in June, with one section completed at a time over a year.

“Residents will have up to a year from the time of completion to connect to the fresh water supply,” reads a statement from the township.

The installation of a water main for the Del Haven project will require closing Bayshore Road between Middle and Lower townships for about two weeks. That could start April 4.

The road will remain closed 24 hours a day throughout the two-week period, because the equipment used to drill the tunnel cannot be moved once in position.

