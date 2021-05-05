Middle plans for Juneteenth draw fire as some suggest township is taking over

“We want to make it a big event and really start that tradition in Middle Township. We don’t want that to go away,” Donohue said. “We hope that everybody in town will take part in that because it really is a universal principal of freedom.”

Sometimes called Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and other names, the holiday commemorates the day Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, bringing news of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in the re-united United States. This was months after the end of the Civil War and two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the executive order.

Vasser-McNeal, who stepped down as the NAACP president earlier this year to run for Township Committee as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Theron “Ike” Gandy, said the NAACP worked with the Concerned Citizens for Whitesboro, the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro and others to organize last year’s event.

This year, she said the township indicated the group would need to fill out an application to use the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on Main Street in Whitesboro, a historically Black majority section of the Middle Township founded in the post-reconstruction era. She said they are working on securing insurance for the event and questioned “Why Middle Township is trying to take that from us.”